Chess World Cup final 2023 LIVE updates:The FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 has reached its decisive stage, with India's R Praggnanandhaa and World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen up against each other in the final. The title decider started on Tuesday but would see its conclusion on Thursday after a winner could not be found in the first and the second game. The tie-breaker has been decided into three stages, with the first two rapid games fetching each player 25 minutes, with a 10-second increment per move. If the score remains 1-1, the next stage of the tie-break will be triggered, fetching each player 10 minutes, with a 10-second increment per move. Similarly, the third stage will see two 5-minute games, with a 3-second increment. If the score still remains 1-1, the Sudden Death Blitz match will decide the name of the winner. The blitz match will have a 3-minute and 2-second increment format.

Health Concern For Magnus Carlsen "I didn't feel like I had the energy for a fight so I thought I'd get one more day of rest and have more strength tomorrow (Thursday)," Magnus Carlsen said after the second game on Wednesday.

Will Praggnanandhaa have the edge? Magnus Carlsen was expected to make the best use of the white pieces and push R Praggnanandhaa but that didn't happen. According to experts, it's the Indian who will have the edge in the tie-breaker. Will that be the case?

Chess World Cup Final Live: Hello! A very good afternoon to everyone! We are back with the final day of the Chess World Cup final as Pragg and Carlsen head into the tie-breakers.

We will get our winner today. Stay tuned