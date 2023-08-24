Chess World Cup Final 2023 Live Updates: R Praggnanandha Looks To Edge Magnus Carlsen In Tie-Breaker
Chess World Cup Final 2023 Live Updates: Magnus Carlsen takes on R Praggnanandhaa in the tie-breaker.
Chess World Cup final 2023 LIVE updates:The FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 has reached its decisive stage, with India's R Praggnanandhaa and World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen up against each other in the final. The title decider started on Tuesday but would see its conclusion on Thursday after a winner could not be found in the first and the second game. The tie-breaker has been decided into three stages, with the first two rapid games fetching each player 25 minutes, with a 10-second increment per move. If the score remains 1-1, the next stage of the tie-break will be triggered, fetching each player 10 minutes, with a 10-second increment per move. Similarly, the third stage will see two 5-minute games, with a 3-second increment. If the score still remains 1-1, the Sudden Death Blitz match will decide the name of the winner. The blitz match will have a 3-minute and 2-second increment format.
- 14:17 (IST)Health Concern For Magnus Carlsen“I didn’t feel like I had the energy for a fight so I thought I’d get one more day of rest and have more strength tomorrow (Thursday),” Magnus Carlsen said after the second game on Wednesday.
- 14:10 (IST)Will Praggnanandhaa have the edge?Magnus Carlsen was expected to make the best use of the white pieces and push R Praggnanandhaa but that didn't happen. According to experts, it's the Indian who will have the edge in the tie-breaker. Will that be the case?
- 13:33 (IST)Chess World Cup Final Live: Hello!A very good afternoon to everyone! We are back with the final day of the Chess World Cup final as Pragg and Carlsen head into the tie-breakers.We will get our winner today. Stay tuned