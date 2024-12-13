India's Grandmaster D Gukesh made the entire country proud as he became the youngest world chess champion on Thursday. At the age of 18, Gukesh defeated defending champion Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 by winning the 14th and last classical game of their World Championship tie in Singapore. The Indian has now dethroned Russian Grandmaster Garry Kasparov, who won the coveted title at the age of 22. Wishes from all over the world started pouring in for Gukesh but his victory became the biggest gift for his father, whose reaction went viral on social media.

In the viral video, Gukesh's father was seen standing outside the match hall and eagerly waiting for the result. As soon as he heard the applause and the news of his son's victory, he made a phone call and was then congratulated by some people present at the spot.

Gukesh's dad after he realized that his son had won the World Championship #GukeshDing #DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/0WCwRbmzmd — Chess.com - India (@chesscom_in) December 12, 2024

He then quickly made his way out of the room and finally hugged Gukesh and this lovely celebration of the father-son duo made the entire country emotional.

Defending world chess champion Ding Liren was made to rue the 'blunder' he made in the 14th and final game.

Liren's error of judgment turned out to be a costly one as Gukesh pounced on the mistake to become the youngest world champion in the history of the game.

After Gukesh's win, Russian Chess Federation chief Andrei Filatov has accused China's Ding Liren of losing the game on purpose.

Russian news agency TASS quoted Filatov asking the International Chess Federation (FIDE) to open a probe and investigate the result.

"The result of the last game caused bewilderment among professionals and chess fans. The actions of the Chinese chess player in the decisive segment are extremely suspicious and require a separate investigation by FIDE," he said.

"Losing the position in which Ding Liren was is difficult even for a first-class player. The defeat of the Chinese chess player in today's game raises a lot of questions and looks like a deliberate one," he added.

Advertisement