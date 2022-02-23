Amul has come up with a creative for India's latest chess sensation Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa after the youngster's famous win over world champion Magnus Carlsen. The 16-year-old Grandmaster stunned Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess competition. The Gujarat-based dairy brand gave a shoutout to the chess prodigy's victory with a topical. The text, written on the illustration, played with the names of Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen. It read, "Ek guru, dusra Pragguru." The next line read, "Magnusificent taste," with a slight twist in Carlsen's first name.

Along with the image, Amul wrote, "16-year-old Indian chess prodigy beats world number one."

R Praggnanandhaa has been the toast of the sporting world since his stunning victory over Magnus Carlsen.

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar had congratulated the chess prodigy and wished him all the success. "What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced and decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical. Best wishes on a long and successful chess career ahead. You've made India proud!" Tendulkar wrote in a Twitter post.

The 16-year-old was elated and thanked Tendulkar for his appreciation. "Thank you very much, sir. It means a lot coming from you," Praggnanandhaa wrote in his response.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, called it a remarkable achievement by the young Grandmaster. "Remarkable achievement. Inspiring and a proud moment for India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. The 16-year-old Grandmaster scored a victory over reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen. I am confident you will achieve even more going ahead; wishing you the very best." he tweeted.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that the entire country is proud of Praggnanandhaa's achievements.

Praggnanandhaa secured the memorable win in the eighth round of the online rapid chess competition Airthings Masters. He is now the third Indian to defeat Carlsen after Vishwanathan Anand and Pentala Harikrishna.

Praggnanandhaa defeated Russia's Vladislav Artemiev in the 15th and final round of the preliminary phase of the Airthings Masters but missed out on qualifying for the quarterfinals.