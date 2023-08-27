A true chess prodigy and a legend in the making, India's R Praggnaandhaa became a household name in entire country as he qualified for the FIDE Chess World Cup, taking on the numero uno Magnus Carlsen. Throughout the tournament, it wasn't just the 18-year-old Grandmaster who became a talking point on social media, but also his mother who accompanied him to the event in Baku, Azerbaijan. In fact, a few photos of Pragnnanandhanaa's mother went viral on social media. One of the pictures, thanks to its caption, has already garnered 3.9 million views on Twiter (now X).

The picture was clicked by Maria Emelianova, a chess photographer. She captioned the post, "selfied with a legend and her son".

Even Pragnanadhaa shared the post, and wrote "caption", with a fire and a heart emoticon. Here's the post:

Praggnanandhaa couldn't go all the way in the tournament, having lost the final to Magnus Carlsen in the tie-breaker. Viswanathan Anand, India's first Grandmaster, spoke to NDTV about the teenager's loss, saying the result was down to 'fatigue'.

"Praggnanandhaa had a sensational performance. He fought well and even getting to the tie-break was a good result. And today, at the end of the tournament, fatigue caught up. He has played some many big games recently - including before the World Cup in Hungary and the Global Chess League. It also proves that this is not a one-off result and I believe we are seeing a new star. He has a very bright future and he now has something to aim for - Qualify for the World Championship final at The Candidates," Anand told NDTV.

Praggnanandhaa finished as runner-up in the tournament, but confirmed his qualification for the FIDE Candidates tournament, courtesy of his impressive performances.

