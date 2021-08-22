Story ProgressBack to home
Yordenis Ugas Stuns Manny Pacquiao To Retain WBA Welterweight Crown
Cuba's Yordenis Ugas upset Manny Pacquiao to retain his WBA welterweight crown on Saturday, winning by unanimous decision after a bruising 12-round battle at the T-Mobile Arena.
Yordenis Ugas dominated the Filipino icon with his jab and cleaner punching to win on all three cards.© AFP
Cuba's Yordenis Ugas upset Manny Pacquiao to retain his WBA welterweight crown on Saturday, winning by unanimous decision after a bruising 12-round battle at the T-Mobile Arena.
Ugas -- drafted in at the 11th hour after Pacquiao's original opponent Errol Spence Jr. withdrew through injury -- dominated the Filipino icon with his jab and cleaner punching to win on all three cards by 115-113, 116-112 and 116-112.
