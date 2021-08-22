Cuba's Yordenis Ugas upset Manny Pacquiao to retain his WBA welterweight crown on Saturday, winning by unanimous decision after a bruising 12-round battle at the T-Mobile Arena.

Ugas -- drafted in at the 11th hour after Pacquiao's original opponent Errol Spence Jr. withdrew through injury -- dominated the Filipino icon with his jab and cleaner punching to win on all three cards by 115-113, 116-112 and 116-112.

More to follow...