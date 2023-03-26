The spotlight returns on Lovlina Borgohain, who has been able to put behind the underwhelming year. She would have breathed a sigh of relief as she finally broke the bronze medal jinx and qualified for her maiden World Boxing Championships final. The Assam boxer has two bronze medals from the 2018 and 2019 editions. The Tokyo Olympic medallist, who is also competing in a new weight class, moving up from 69kg to the middleweight 75kg, has gotten better with each bout. She doesn't always have the height advantage which she enjoyed in 69kg, but has been able to use her speed to her benefit. She will take on Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Australia's Caitlin Parker in the final on Sunday.

When will Lovlina Borgohain's World Boxing Championships final match take place?

Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships final match will take place on Sunday, March 26.

Where will Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships final match take place?

Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships final match will take place at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi.

Sponsored by Vuukle

At what time Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships final match will start?

Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships final match will kick off at approximately 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships final match?

Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships final match will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and Sony network channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships final match?

The live streaming of Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships final match will be available on Doordarshan's YouTube channel and SonyLiv app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)