Women's World Boxing Championships Semi-Final LIVE Updates: Nitu Ghanghas Reaches Final, Assured Of Atleast Silver
Women's World Boxing Championships Semi-Final LIVE updates: Tournament favourites Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will line up for their semi-final bouts at the Women's World Boxing Championships on Thursday
World Boxing Championships Semi-Final LIVE: Nikhat Zareen in action.© Twitter
Women's World Boxing Championships Semi-Final LIVE updates: Tournament favourites Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will line up for their semi-final bouts at the Women's World Boxing Championships on Thursday. Nikhat (50kg) will face Ingrit Valencia of Colombia while Lovlina (75kg) will take on Li Qian of China. Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) will face Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan, while Saweety Boora (81kg) vs Sue-Emma Greentree of Australia.
Here are the LIVE updates of the Women's World Boxing Championships Semi-Final bouts straight from the IG Sports Complex in New Delhi
- 18:19 (IST)Women's World Boxing Championships Live: Nitu advances!Nitu advances to the final after a 5-2 split decision over Kazhakhstan's Alua Balkibekova. She assures India of a silver, atleast.
- 18:12 (IST)Women's World Boxing Championships Live: Nitu takes the second round!Nitu takes the second round by the barest of margins. Four judges called it a draw while one declared the verdict in favour of the Indian.
- 18:07 (IST)Women's World Boxing Championships Live: Nitu fights back!Nitu fights back to end the round on a high. However, Alua takes the first round after a split verdict from the umpires
- 18:05 (IST)Women's World Boxing Championships Live: Alua all over Nitu!Alua is all over Nitu in this first round as she lands a series of blows to the Indian boxer.
- 18:03 (IST)Women's World Boxing Championships Live: About time!Nitu Ghangas faces Kazakhstan's Balkibekova Alua in the semi-final bout of the 45-48kg category. Both boxers are out in the ring and the bout is about to start.
- 17:54 (IST)Women's World Boxing Championships Live: Nitu will fight the first bout!The first bout of the day featuring an Indian will be between Nitu and Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan!
- 17:18 (IST)Women's World Boxing Championships Live: Full scheduleThese are the four bouts where Indians will play1: Nitu (48kg) vs Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan- 6PM (SF, Ring A)2: Nikhat (50kg) vs Ingrit Valencia of Colombia-6:15 PM (SF, Ring A)3: Lovlina (75kg) vs Li Qian of China- 8:15 PM (SF, Ring A)4: Saweety (81kg) vs Sue- Emma Greentree of Australia- 8:30 PM (SF, Ring A)
- 17:17 (IST)Women's World Boxing Championships Live: Welcome!Hello everybody. It's a big day for the Indian boxers at the World Championships.
