India's boxing stars Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen will be in action on Thursday at the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. Lovlina, Nitu Ghanghas, Nikhat and Saweety Boora have entered the semi-final of the world event to secure themselves of a medal. Nitu will be the first one to play her semi-final game -- against Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan, Nikhat will be playing next. The matches of Lovlina and Saweety will start later at night.

Nikhat Zareen:

When will Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships match take place?

Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships match will take place on Thursday, March 23.

Where will Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match take place?

Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match will take place in Ring A of Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi.

At what time Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match will start?

Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match will kick off at 6:15 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match?

Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and Sony network channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match?

The live streaming of Nikhat Zareen's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match will be available on Doordarshan's YouTube channel and SonyLiv app and website.

Lovlina Borgohain:

When will Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships match take place?

Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships match will take place on Thursday, March 23.

Where will Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match take place?

Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match will take place in Ring A of Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi.

At what time Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match will start?

Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match will kick off at 8:15 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match?

Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and Sony network channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match?

The live streaming of Lovlina Borgohain's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match will be available on Doordarshan's YouTube channel and SonyLiv app and website.

Nitu Ghanghas:

When will Nitu Ghanghas's Women's World Boxing Championships match take place?

Nitu Ghanghas's Women's World Boxing Championships match will take place on Thursday, March 23.

Where will Nitu Ghanghas's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match take place?

Nitu Ghanghas's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match will take place in Ring A of Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi.

At what time Nitu Ghanghas's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match will start?

Nitu Ghanghas's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match will kick off at 6:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast Nitu Ghanghas's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match?

Nitu Ghanghas's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and Sony network channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of Nitu Ghanghas's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match?

The live streaming of Nitu Ghanghas's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match will be available on Doordarshan's YouTube channel and SonyLiv app and website.

Saweety Boora:

When will Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships match take place?

Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships match will take place on Thursday, March 23.

Where will Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match take place?

Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match will take place in Ring A of Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi.

At what time Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match will start?

Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match will kick off at 8:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match?

Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and Sony network channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match?

The live streaming of Saweety Boora's Women's World Boxing Championships semi-final match will be available on Doordarshan's YouTube channel and SonyLiv app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)