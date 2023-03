Women's World Boxing Championships Final Live: Nikhat Zareen's final bout in the 50kg category is underway at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex New Delhi. She is fighting against two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam. Nikhat had won the world title in 2022. After this, Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg) will be eyeing history in her final match. Lovlina will take on Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Australia's Caitlin Parker in the 75kg final. On Saturday, India pugilists Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) won gold in their respective categories.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Women's World Boxing Championships final:

World Boxing Final Live: Nikhat's final bout all set to start! Nikhat Zareen's final bout in the 50kg final is all set to kick off in just some minutes from now.

World Boxing Final Live: Nikhat Zareen eyes glory! Nikhat Zareen will battle it out against two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the final of the 50kg. It she happens to win the bout, she will become only the second Indian woman to win the world title more than once. MC Mary Kom is so far the only Indian to do so with 6 titles to her name.

March 26 2023 17:22 (IST) World Boxing Final Live: What are the final match timings? Nikhat Zareen's final match is in the 50kg category. Her bout will start around 6 PM IST. Lovlina Borgohain will play her summit clash in the 75kg category. Her bout will kick off around 7:30 PM IST. BATTLE OF THE STARS



Nikhat Zareen's final match is in the 50kg category. Her bout will start around 6 PM IST. Lovlina Borgohain will play her summit clash in the 75kg category. Her bout will kick off around 7:30 PM IST.

World Boxing Final Live: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the final day of the Women's World Boxing Championships. India's Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will be in action today. Stay connected for the live updates!