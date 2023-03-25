Women's World Boxing Championships Final LIVE: Nitu Ghanghas will be competing in the 48kg category final at the Women's World Boxing Championships on Saturday. She will be up against Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia in the summit clash. The match will kick off at 6 PM IST. In the semi-finals, the Indian boxing star had defeated Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan. On the other hand, Saweety Boora will be competing in the 81kg category final at night. She will face Wang Lina of China. In the semi-finals, Saweety put up a stellar performance to beat Emma-Sue Greentree of Australia 4-3 on points after the bout was reviewed.

World Boxing Championships Final: Nitu won 5-2 in semi-final! Nitu Ghanghas had defeated Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan by a 5-2 margin in the semi-final of the tournament.



March 25 2023 17:18 (IST)

March 25 2023 17:06 (IST)

March 25 2023 16:59 (IST) World Boxing Championships Final: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the Women's World Boxing Championships final. Two Indian players -- Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora -- will play in their respective final matches today. Stay connected!