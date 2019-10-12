World Boxing Championships 2019 Semi Final, Manju Rani vs Chuthamat Raksat LIVE Score: Manju Rani Marches Into 48kg Final
Updated:12 October 2019 15:51 IST
Boxing Live Score Manju Rani vs Chuthamat Raksat: Manju Rani defeated Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat 4:1 to march into the finals of the World Boxing Championships
Live Score Manju Rani vs Chuthamat Raksat: Manju Rani secured a berth in the final
Manju Rani stormed to the final of the World Boxing Championships in Russia's Ulan-Ude on Saturday with a win over her Thai opponent Chuthamat Raksat. Jamuna Boro and Lovlina Borgohain will fight for a berth in the finals later. Earlier in the day, M C Mary Kom lost her semi-final bout against Turkey's Busenaz Cakiroglu and took home the bronze medal. Manju Rani, who beat Kim Hyang Mi to enter the 48kg semifinals, defeated Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat 4:1. Jamina Boro is up against top-seeded Huang Hsiao Wen of Chinese Taipei. Lovlina Borgohain, who is the third seed in the 69kg category, will take on China's Yang Liu.
Live Score Updates Between Manju Rani vs Chuthamat Raksat Women's World Boxing Championships Semi final straight from Ulan-Ude, Russia
Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Boxing Live Blogs
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.