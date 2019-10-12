 
World Boxing Championships 2019 Semi Final, Manju Rani vs Chuthamat Raksat LIVE Score: Manju Rani Marches Into 48kg Final

Updated:12 October 2019 15:51 IST

Boxing Live Score Manju Rani vs Chuthamat Raksat: Manju Rani defeated Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat 4:1 to march into the finals of the World Boxing Championships

Manju Rani stormed to the final of the World Boxing Championships in Russia's Ulan-Ude on Saturday with a win over her Thai opponent Chuthamat Raksat. Jamuna Boro and Lovlina Borgohain will fight for a berth in the finals later. Earlier in the day, M C Mary Kom lost her semi-final bout against Turkey's Busenaz Cakiroglu and took home the bronze medal. Manju Rani, who beat Kim Hyang Mi to enter the 48kg semifinals, defeated Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat 4:1. Jamina Boro is up against top-seeded Huang Hsiao Wen of Chinese Taipei. Lovlina Borgohain, who is the third seed in the 69kg category, will take on China's Yang Liu.

Live Score Updates Between Manju Rani vs Chuthamat Raksat Women's World Boxing Championships Semi final straight from Ulan-Ude, Russia

  • 15:47 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    End of Round 3

    And Manju Rani emerges 4:1 winner! She is through to the final!
  • 15:41 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    End of Round 2

    Raksat attacked Manju Rani with a series of body shots in the round
  • 15:37 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    End of Round 1

    Punches came thick and fast as both boxers fought aggressively. Manju Rani seems to have landed more punches
  • 15:34 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    The bout starts

    Manju Rani's match has started
  • 15:28 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    Welcome to the semi-finals of the World Boxing Championships!

    Hello and welcome back to our coverage of the semi-finals of the World Boxing Championships. Manju Rani will be in action soon against Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat
