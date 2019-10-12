Manju Rani stormed to the final of the World Boxing Championships in Russia's Ulan-Ude on Saturday with a win over her Thai opponent Chuthamat Raksat. Jamuna Boro and Lovlina Borgohain will fight for a berth in the finals later. Earlier in the day, M C Mary Kom lost her semi-final bout against Turkey's Busenaz Cakiroglu and took home the bronze medal. Manju Rani, who beat Kim Hyang Mi to enter the 48kg semifinals, defeated Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat 4:1. Jamina Boro is up against top-seeded Huang Hsiao Wen of Chinese Taipei. Lovlina Borgohain, who is the third seed in the 69kg category, will take on China's Yang Liu.

