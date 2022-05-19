The boxing world lost another star after Musa Yamak, the undefeated German champion, died of heart attack. The 38-year-old collapsed in the ring in Munich on Saturday while facing Uganda's Hamza Wandera, the New York Post reported.

“We lost our compatriot Musa Askan Yamak, a boxer from Alucra, who won European and Asian championships, at a young age after a heart attack,” Turkish official Hasan Turan said on Twitter.

The fight was streamed live for the audience.

The fighter collapsed just as before the third round of the match began. Yamak had taken a big hit from Wandera in the second round, after which he stumbled.

Yamak came to face Wandera again in the third round, but collapsed even before it started, the Post report further said.

Medics flooded the ring to provide first aid and revive him, Fox Sports reported.

He was rushed to a local hospital but pronounced dead by the doctors there, the outlet further said.

“The paramedics saw turbulent scenes of emotionally charged fans and family members on site. To ensure the safety of the paramedics, we sent out a lot of patrols,” a spokesperson of the Munich Police told the BILD.

“We then set up a protection corridor on site so that the paramedics could work safely and conscientiously,” the spokesperson added.

The German boxer was undefeated and had an 8-0 record, with all his wins coming by knockout.

Turkish-born Yamak turned professional in 2017, but gained popularity after winning the WBFed International title in 2021.