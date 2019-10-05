 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Boxing

Women's World Boxing Championships: Saweety Boora Advances, Neeraj Phogat Crashes Out

Updated: 05 October 2019 21:22 IST

Saweety Boora stormed into the next with a win over Mangolia's Myagmarjargal Munkhbat while Neeraj Phogat lost to China's Qiao Jieru in Women's World Boxing Championships.

Women
Saweety Boora won her bout with a unanimous decision. © United World Wrestling

Former silver medallist Saweety Boora (75kg) on Saturday advanced to the pre-quarter finals with a comfortable win while Neeraj Phogat (57kg) was ousted thanks to a contentious decision by the judges at the 2019 Women's World Boxing Championships being held here. Neeraj looked the superior opponent for much of her first round bout against China's Qiao Jieru. Jieru looked helpless at various points of the bout and even got a warning for excessive holding. At the end of it, the Indian looked set to advance but the judges gave a 3-2 decision in the Chinese's favour.

The Indian contingent lodged an official complaint against the decision in accordance with the new International Boxing Association (AIBA) rules but it was turned down by the technical committee.

Later in the day, Boora faced no such issues against Mongolia's Myagmarjargal Munkhbat, winning the bout with a unanimous decision and setting a pre-quarters clash with Wales' second seed Lauren Price. Boora was dominant for much of the bout. While her opponent did claw back towards the end, it had little effect on the final outcome.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Boxing
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Saweety Boora won her bout by unanimous decision
  • Neeraj Phogat crashed out after losing her bout
  • Neeraj Phogat had received bye in first round
Related Articles
Women
Women's World Boxing Championships: Jamuna Boro Advances With Win Over Mongolia's Michidmaa Erdenedalai
Mary Kom To Lead India
Mary Kom To Lead India's Charge In Women's World Boxing Championships
Mary Kom Aims For World Boxing Championship Glory, Says Medal Best Way To Silence Critics
Mary Kom Aims For World Boxing Championship Glory, Says Medal Best Way To Silence Critics
Amit Panghal Sets Sight On Olympics Gold, Says Will Work On "Strength And Stamina"
Amit Panghal Sets Sight On Olympics Gold, Says Will Work On "Strength And Stamina"
Amit Panghal Receives Hero
Amit Panghal Receives Hero's Welcome As He Returns From World Boxing Championships With Historic Silver. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.