Philippine superstar and presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao announced Wednesday he is retiring from boxing after a glittering decades-long career in the ring, describing it as the "hardest decision" of his life. "It is difficult for me to accept that my time for me as a boxer is over," Pacquiao, 42, who plans to run for president in the 2022 elections, said in a video message on Twitter. "Today I am announcing my retirement." The eight-division world champion and national hero made the announcement weeks after losing his last professional fight, against Cuban Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas.

To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I've ever made, but I'm at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing. https://t.co/Bde4wO82sA — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) September 29, 2021

Pacquiao, who entered politics in 2010 as a congressman before being elected to the Senate, said last week he will make a tilt for the country's highest office.

Pacquiao, a married father of five, thanked his millions of fans around the world, and paid special tribute to his long-time trainer Freddie Roach who he described as "my family, a brother and a friend".