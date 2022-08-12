Story ProgressBack to home
"On My 34th Birthday I Say Bon Voyage": Champion Boxer Tyson Fury
After long hard conversations I've finally decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage," Tyson Fury posted on Twitter.
File photo of Tyson Fury.© AFP
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he is retiring from boxing on his 34th birthday on Friday, having previously performed a number of U-turns over his future in the sport. "After long hard conversations I've finally decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage," Fury posted on Twitter.
MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY & ON MY 34th BIRTHDAY I SAY Bon voyage. HEARS A FEW WHO MADE IS SPECIAL ALONG THE WAY... pic.twitter.com/jNeF1CbBqm— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 12, 2022
More to follow...
