Nikhat Zareen on Thursday became only the fifth Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships, joining Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC in the elite list. She defeated Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the 52kg final in Istanbul, Turkey. The judges scored the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 in the Indian boxer's favour. After Nikhat's win, the sports fraternity took to Twitter and hailed the boxer on winning the gold medal.

"Such a proud moment for all of us. Many congratulations to you @nikhat_zareen for winning Gold at the Women's World Boxing Championships," former India batter Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

pic.twitter.com/GnogGdgUgB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 20, 2022

"What a win this is @nikhat_zareen Congratulations, World Champion," former India spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

pic.twitter.com/64k9Zv4eQt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 19, 2022

"Making the country proud! Congratulations Nikhat Zareen on your gold win and to Manisha Moun and Parveen on winning the bronze at the Women's World Boxing Championship," star India batter Virat Kohli quipped.

pic.twitter.com/0gIIKHdsNX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 20, 2022

"Well done world champion @nikhat_zareen," former India boxer Vijender Singh tweeted.

"Congratulation to the world champion @nikhat_zareen. Well played," India women's hockey team star Rani Rampal captioned a post on Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/TNqHOWJLQj — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) May 19, 2022

Huge Congratulations @nikhat_zareen for winning Gold medal in World Boxing Championship. Congrats to Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda also for winning Bronze. You girls have made India proud — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 19, 2022

Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for winning the Gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships. We all are very proud of you and your splendid achievement! Wishing you many more medals and titles pic.twitter.com/Sl5tW5GDcx — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 20, 2022

Congratulations Nikhat, Parveen & Monisha. We are so proud of you. Terrific achievement. #WomensWorldBoxingChanpionship pic.twitter.com/a6Trmg1QjH — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) May 20, 2022

India's previous gold medal had come during the 2018 Women's Boxing World Championship, when Mary Kom had defeated Ukraine's Hanna Okhota in the light flyweight category (45-48 kg).

