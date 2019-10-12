 
Mary Kom vs Busenaz Cakiroglu, World Boxing Championships 2019 Semi-Final Highlights: Mary Kom Loses In Semis, Takes Home Bronze

Updated:12 October 2019 11:13 IST

Mary Kom vs Busenaz Cakiroglu, Boxing Highlights: Mary Kom bowed out to Turkey's Busenaz Cakiroglu in the World Boxing Championships semi-finals.

Highlights, Mary kom vs Busenaz Cakiroglu: Mary Kom won her eighth world medal. © Twitter

M C Mary Kom will take home the bronze medal at the Women's World Championships in Russia's Ulan-Ude after losing her semi-final bout against second seed Busenaz Cakiroglu. The European champion Cakiroglu was judged to have won the bout 4-1 and she will take on Russia's Liliya Aetbaeva in the final on Sunday. This was Mary Kom's eighth world medal. Besides six world titles, Mary Kom's incredible career is also studded with an Olympic bronze medal (2012), five Asian titles, gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, besides numerous other international top finishes.

Highlights Between Mary Kom vs Busenaz Cakiroglu Women's World Boxing Championships Semi final straight from Ulan-Ude, Russia

  • 11:09 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    That will be all from us

    Mary Kom's run in the World Championships ended in disappointment, but she will be taking home a bronze. That will be all from us from Ulan-Ude for now. We will be back later in the day, when Manju Rani, Jamuna Boro and Lovlina Borgohain will be in action. Thank you and goodbye
  • 11:03 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    Bronze for Mary Kom

    Busenaz Cakiroglu wins the match 4-1 and will take on Russia's Liliya Aetbaeva in the final. Mary Kom will take home the bronze medal.
  • 11:01 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    End of Round 3

    The match is over!
  • 10:58 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    End of Round 2

    Cakiroglu used her agility well in the second round and seems to have landed some good punches
  • 10:54 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    End of Round 1

    The first round comes to an end. Cakiroglu seems to have landed more punches but both boxers looked even
  • 10:48 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    The boxers are out!

    Mary Kom steps out and takes to the ring. She is in the red corner today. Busenaz Cakiroglu will be in the blue corner
  • 10:47 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    We are minutes away!

    Mary Kom's fight with Busenaz Cakiroglu is about to start!
  • 10:46 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    End of Round 3

    Russia's Liliya Aetbaeva wins! She makes it to the final in the 51kg category
  • 10:41 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    End of Round 1

    Pang Chol Mi was on the offensive again and seemed to dominate the second round as well
  • 10:38 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    End of Round 1

    The North Korean seemed to dominate the round, landing some jabs and hooks
  • 10:32 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    Pang Chol Mi vs Liliya Aebaeva

    The first semi-final is about to begin. Pang Chol Mi and Liliya Aebaeva are in the ring
  • 10:19 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    The opposition

    Mary Kom's opponent today, Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey, is the 2nd Seed in the tournament and European Championships and European Games Gold Medallist
  • 10:14 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    The other semi-finals

    North Korea's Pang Chol Mi takes on Russia's Liliya Aetbaeva in the other semi-finals in the 48-51kg category. The winner of the match will be Mary Kom's opponent in the final, should she win her bout today
  • 10:06 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    Can Mary Kom make the finals?

    Mary Kom won her last World Championships gold medal in New Delhi in 2018 and would be hoping to repeat her feat here. But first she must navigate a tough semi-finals bout against the European champion
  • 10:03 (IST)Oct 12, 2019

    Welcome to the semi-finals of the World Boxing Championships!

    Hello all. We are half an hour away from the start of the semi-finals at Russia's Ulan-Ude
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Mary Kom Boxing Live Blogs
