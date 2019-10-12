Mary Kom vs Busenaz Cakiroglu, World Boxing Championships 2019 Semi-Final Highlights: Mary Kom Loses In Semis, Takes Home Bronze
Updated:12 October 2019 11:13 IST
M C Mary Kom will take home the bronze medal at the Women's World Championships in Russia's Ulan-Ude after losing her semi-final bout against second seed Busenaz Cakiroglu. The European champion Cakiroglu was judged to have won the bout 4-1 and she will take on Russia's Liliya Aetbaeva in the final on Sunday. This was Mary Kom's eighth world medal. Besides six world titles, Mary Kom's incredible career is also studded with an Olympic bronze medal (2012), five Asian titles, gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, besides numerous other international top finishes.
- 11:09 (IST)Oct 12, 2019
That will be all from usMary Kom's run in the World Championships ended in disappointment, but she will be taking home a bronze. That will be all from us from Ulan-Ude for now. We will be back later in the day, when Manju Rani, Jamuna Boro and Lovlina Borgohain will be in action. Thank you and goodbye
