M C Mary Kom will take home the bronze medal at the Women's World Championships in Russia's Ulan-Ude after losing her semi-final bout against second seed Busenaz Cakiroglu. The European champion Cakiroglu was judged to have won the bout 4-1 and she will take on Russia's Liliya Aetbaeva in the final on Sunday. This was Mary Kom's eighth world medal. Besides six world titles, Mary Kom's incredible career is also studded with an Olympic bronze medal (2012), five Asian titles, gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, besides numerous other international top finishes.

