Manchester City took to social media to extend their wishes to legendary boxer MC Mary Kom. The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist turned 39 on Wednesday and received wishes from fans and celebrities on social media. Known to have a huge fanbase in India, the Premier League outfit also posted a photo of the boxer donning a Man City jersey and captioned it as, "A very Happy Birthday to MC Mary Kom! Throwback to the memorable 2020 Diwali campaign we worked on together".

Mary Kom, the only woman to win 13 gold medals over the years in World Amateur Boxing Championships, Asian Amateur Boxing Championship, Asian Games & Commonwealth Games.

The six-time world champion recently reached the pre-quarters of the Tokyo Olympics before crashing out after a hard-fought defeat.

The multiple-time Asian gold medallist hasn't competed since departing Tokyo and also pulled out of the national championships in Hisar, which was held from October 21.

She was also recently honoured with the Padma Vibhushan. the second-highest civilian award in India.