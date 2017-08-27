Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor, Boxing Live: Irishman Looks To Upset The Odds

Floyd Mayweather, the 40-year-old undefeated former welterweight boxing champion, has been lured out of retirement to face Conor McGregor, a star of mixed martial arts' Ultimate Fighting Championship. The two men meet in a 12-round contest under boxing rules that is tipped to become the richest fight in history. The cross-combat collision has appalled boxing purists, with many decrying the event as a farcical publicity stunt more in keeping with the choreographed traditions of WWE wrestling. McGregor is a massive underdog in what will be his first professional boxing fight.

Catch all the live updates of the Mayweather vs McGregor straight from Las Vegas here.

10:14 IST: Round 7

Mayweather lands a powerful right. McGregor is being outdone by Floyd's experience. The Irishman could be in deep trouble now.

10:12 IST: Round 6

Mayweather showcases his brilliant defense. Conor is finding it hard to connect here. The contest is slowly turning Floyd's way.

10:05 IST: Round 5

None of the Conor's punches have caused major damage. Mayweather, however, hits with a left. At the end of that round, Mayweather shoves McGregor out of his way.

10:02 IST: Round 4

Mayweather finally shows his pedigree. He connects with a straight right to the body and then follows it up with another on the chin. Mayweather lands another with a left cross. Some comeback from the American, this.

09:58 IST: Round 3

Mayweather dives in and tried to plant a right into McGregor's body. Little success. This has been an unconventional performance from Conor so far. Looks like he's won Round 3 too.

09:57 IST: It's all McGregor at the moment.

McGregor is out-boxing Mayweather. Amazing. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 27, 2017

09:55 IST: Round 2

Mayweather catches one from McGregor. Mayweather forced to defend here. The Irishman walks back to his corner with a smile on his face. He has already surprised most people with this start.

09:54 IST: Round 1

Mayweather did not attack much. He appears a tad bit nervous out there. Conor on the other hand did land an uppercut. He's ahead in this round.

9:50 IST: That's how Floyd entered the ring.

09:45 IST: And we are almost ready to go

Fighters being introduced. Atmosphere is electric inside the arena. #Mcgregor cheered, #mayweather received with a mix of boos and cheers — Richard Conway (@richard_conway) August 27, 2017

09:34 IST: This will get you in the mood for the fight.

09:21 IST: Fans will have to wait a little longer for the main event.

09:09 IST: Mayweather tweets his final thoughts before going into battle.

Without God, none of this is possible. THANK YOU — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) August 27, 2017

08:58 IST: Hello and welcome to our live boxing blog for the much-awaited contest between two of combat sports' biggest names.

McGregor is the top pay-per-view draw in UFC while Mayweather had been the money-spinner in some of boxing's biggest bouts, including matchups with Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao and US star Oscar De La Hoya. Mayweather earned USD 250 million for his fight against Pacquiao.

Estimates vary but some projections indicate Mayweather could make as much as USD 200 million from the much-awaited contest, with McGregor collecting around USD 100 million.

Mayweather has fought at 154 pounds before but is more used to fighting at welterweight (150 pounds). McGregor however has fought at 170 pounds in MMA.