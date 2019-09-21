Amit Panghal will face Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov in the final of the men's 52kg flyweight category at the World Boxing Championships in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on Saturday. He defeated Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov in the semi-final bout to script history by becoming the first Indian male boxer to reach the final of the prestigious tournament in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on Friday. With the win, Amit Panghal has secured a silver medal for India and he will fight for gold on Saturday. In the other bout, Manish Kaushik (63kg) lost to top-seeded Andy Cruz of Cuba by unanimous decision 0:5 as the Indian boxer finished the tournament with a bronze medal to his name.

Live Score Updates Between Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov World Boxing Championships final straight from Ekaterinburg, Russia

