The famed Indian batting line-up was in for a shock in the first ODI against Bangladesh as they were dismissed for 186 on Sunday. KL Rahul was an aberration in the disastrous batting display against a Bangladesh attack led admirably by Shakib Al Hasan (5/36). Rahul struck a fluent 73 off 70 balls on a day when the others struggled to get going and when the side was packed with all-rounders. Rahul hit five fours and four sixes. India's innings lasted 41.2 overs.

After opener Shikhar Dhawan fell in the sixth over, Rohit Sharma followed on the second ball of the 11th over by Shakib. Two balls later more joy was in store for Bangladesh as the left-arm spinner sent back Kohli (9) after Litton pulled off an incredible catch at cover after diving full length to his right, leaving Kohli stunned and the crowd at the Shere Bangla National Stadium elated.

Watch: Virat Kohli Is Stunned After Falling To Litton Das' 1-Handed Wonder

At 49 for three in the 11th over, India needed a partnership. KL Rahul joined Shreyas Iyer (24) in the middle but the latter was dismissed by Ebadot Hossain (4/47), who was rewarded for bowling to a plan that works best against Iyer -- short-pitched stuffs.

With the small 43-run stand coming to an end, Washington Sundar (19) walked in and looked to help Rahul in building a partnership. However, the duo could add no more than 60 runs as, shortly after Rahul reached his half-century, Washington picked a fielder while trying to play the reverse sweep against Shakib.

In the next over, Ebadot sent back Shahbaz Ahmed and Shakib then dismissed Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar to leave India tottering at 156 for eight.

With PTI inputs

