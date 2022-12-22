Bangladesh bowlers have been "really good" in keeping India star Virat Kohli quiet in the ongoing series and bowling coach Allan Donald expects that to continue in the second Test beginning on Thursday. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam dismissed Kohli with a beauty in the first innings in Chattogram while the former India captain remained unbeaten on 19 in the second essay. Stand in skipper KL Rahul too found it tough in the first Test. Ahead of the second Test, Donald said watching Kohli bat reminds him of Sachin Tendulkar during his playing days.

"They are the prized wickets aren't they, it is like bowling to (Sachin) Tendulkar. You know when that man walks into the crease the value of getting it right is absolutely paramount," Donald told reporters on the eve of the game.

"So when the great Virat Kohli steps out and you miss a chance against him, you are going to suffer because they don't give many chances after that. I thought we have been very good against him and KL and hopefully that will continue. Virat is hungry, he wants to leave the series with a hundred under his belt."

In teh first Test, after being bowled out for 150 in the first innings, Bangladesh put up a much improve effort in the second essay to end at 324. However, India won comfortably by 188 runs.

"We want to win. It doesn't matter where you play India, you put that in your highest order of achievements. We know 150 didn't cut it for us," Donald said.

"We have spoken about the values of our partnership. We need to be much more resilient, which we showed in the second innings. We are desperate to win. A lot of people including me want to go home for a delayed Christmas with a win under our belt."

