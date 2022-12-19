India skipper Rohit Sharma has reportedly been ruled out of the second and final Test match of the two-game series against Bangladesh to be played in Dhaka starting from December 22. As per sources, Rohit, who missed the first Test after sustaining a thumb injury during the second ODI against Bangladesh, will no longer be travelling to Dhaka. India skipper Rohit Sharma missed the third and final ODI against Bangladesh with a finger injury sustained in the second match and could not make it to the first Test match in Chattogram.

After a special consultation in Mumbai, it was found out by the medical team that this persistent injury was keeping him out of action, and even forced him out of the first Test against Bangladesh. With Rohit not travelling to Dhaka, vice-captain KL Rahul will continue to lead the team in his absence in the second and final Test of the series which India lead 1-0.

Not only Rohit Sharma but there were many other cricketers who failed to make it to the Indian squad like Jasprit Bumrah (back), Mohammad Shami (shoulder) and Ravindra Jadeja (knee). These star players have failed to recover in time and have been ruled out of both Tests.

In the first Test against hosts, India boosted their chances of appearing at next year's ICC World Test Championship final with a comprehensive 188-run victory over a gritty Bangladesh in Chattogram on Sunday.

Spinners Axar Patel (4/77) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/73) did the majority of the damage as they shared seven Bangladesh wickets in the second innings between them and India climbed to the second spot on the World Test Championship standings as a result.

