India batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Friday completed 7,000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved the feat on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla International Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Pujara swept Shakib Al Hasan in the 19th over of the day to take three runs and reach the landmark. Pujara, who was dismissed on 24 by Taijul Islam, also went past Australia great Sir Donaldo Bradman (6,996) in the list of batters with the most number of runs in Test cricket.

The right-handed batsman became the eighth Indian to reach the 7000-run mark in test cricket. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag are the other batters who have achieved this milestone. He ended first innings with 7,008 Test runs.

He had scored a century(102*) in the second innings of the first test match, helping India set a massive target for the hosts.

Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run scorer in test cricket with 15921 runs from 329 innings.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav's four-wicket hauls helped India bundle out Bangladesh at 227 and get the upper hand on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Thursday.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 227 as Ashwin and Umesh starred for India with 4 wickets each and Unadkat yielded two wickets.

Bad light forced early stumps, India's score at 19/0 with Shubman Gill (14*) and KL Rahul (3*) standing unbeaten at the crease. The visitors are trailing by 208 runs at the end of the first day.

Before Stumps, Bangladesh was bowled out for 227. Trailing by 227, India's Shubman Gill and KL Rahul opened the innings for the Men in Blue, playing with a good mix of aggression coupled with caution.

In the eighth over of India's first innings, KL Rahul took a sigh of relief as he survived an LBW appeal made against him. Shakib Al Hasan's delivery struck him on the pads, to which the on-field umpire signalled out. However, the decision got overturned after the DRS review.

(With ANI Inputs)

