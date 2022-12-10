Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Good length around middle, Mushfiqur Rahim nudges it behind square on the leg side and rotates the strike.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Top effort in the field from Ishan Kishan to save the boundary. This is full and around middle and leg, Shakib Al Hasan swings it away off the inner half of the bat and through square leg. Kishan from inside the ring chases it down and slides to pull it back inside. Just the two then.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Banged in short now, at 149 clicks and around off. Shakib Al Hasan goes after it and gets it off the higher part of the bat but into the gap in front of mid-wicket. The ball runs away into the fence.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Malik goes fuller and angles it down leg. Shakib Al Hasan moves past the off stump and flicks it past square leg for a boundary.
8.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball from around the stumps and attacking the ribs. Shakib Al Hasan does well to hop and get a bit of bat on it.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Shardul Thakur almost makes a meal of it but it will only be a single. This is on a length but well outside off, Mushfiqur Rahim throws his hands at it and slashes it to the right of the man at third man for a run.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Malik goes a bit wide of the crease and serves a full ball around off at 144 clicks. Mushfiqur Rahim punches it back to the bowler.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Slower one, this is full and around off. Shakib Al Hasan winds up for the big shot but has to check his shot and defends it out. Just 3 runs and a wicket off that over.
7.5 overs (1 Run) A bit shorter and outside off, Rahim edges it down with soft hands towards third man for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around the body, Mushfiqur Rahim nudges it down to square leg.
Mushfiqur Rahim comes out to the middle now.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Straight to the man and Litton Das has thrown his wicket away here. Mohammed Siraj angles this one in on a length and into leg stump. Litton Das backs away a bit too much and instead of going over the bowler's head, he tries to clear mid off. Das gets no timing on it and there's no elevation on it as well. It is a straightforward catch for Shardul Thakur at mid off and Siraj does get the better of Das.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish length, angling into middle and leg, flicked away towards mid-wicket.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length around middle and leg, this is worked away off the inner half of the bat towards deep backward square leg for a couple of runs.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A pacy bumper now, over middle and bowled at a good height as well. Shakib Al Hasan looks to take it on but is beaten for pace.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Just a bit fuller and angling into middle stump, Shakib Al Hasan walks past the off stump but is late on the slog. The ball comes off the inside edge and goes towards square leg.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Good length, at 144 clicks and outside off stump, Litton Das steers it down to third man for a single.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Banged in short and over middle at around 143 clicks. Litton Das takes it on and manages to pull it over wide mid on. The batters come back for the second with ease.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Full and wide, from over the stumps and left alone for the keeper to collect.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Umran Malik starts from around the wicket to the left-hander and angles it a short ball around the body. Shakib Al Hasan looks to back away and pull but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls away onto the leg side. They scamper through for a leg bye.
Umran Malik has been introduced into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Length again, slanting it into the batter, Litton Das looks to flick but fails to get it away.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Close but not close enough! Good length, around the top of off and just skidding through. Litton Das pushes at it tentatively and gets an inside edge. Luckily for him, the ball goes past the stumps.
5.4 overs (1 Run) This is very full and on off, Shakib gently pushes it towards mid off and sets off for a quick single. Good running.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, angled across the off stump. Shakib Al Hasan heaves it off the inner half of the bat and through mid-wicket. Umran Malik from mid on chases it down and keeps it down to a couple of runs.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish length and around off, Shakib Al Hasan drives it well but finds the man at cover.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on off stump, Shakib Al Hasan backs away and hammers it to the left of mid off where the fielder makes a good stop.
