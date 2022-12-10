Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) This is on a length and on off, Ishan Kishan blocks it with the outer half towards covers.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on leg, Ishan Kishan knocks it towards mid on.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air....safe! Ebadot Hossain bangs this short, on middle, Ishan Kishan goes for the pull shot, but mistimes it. Luckily for him it lands safely in the deep mid-wicket region. Two runs taken!
9.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Ishan Kishan taps it to the off side.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back a bit and on off, Virat Kohli drives it towards covers who makes a good stop diving to his left. They cross.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Virat Kohli miscues his drive towards mid-wicket.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, full and on off, Ishan Kishan is solid in his defense again.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Gives this one some air, on middle, Ishan Kishan leans on and blocks it out.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on off, Virat Kohli uses his feet and drives it towards long off for a run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Ishan Kishan moves back and forces it towards long on for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off, Ishan Kishan drives it towards covers.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, short and on middle, turning in, Ishan Kishan pushes it with the leading edge towards the bowler.
Shakib Al Hasan replaces Mehidy Hasan now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Ishan Kishan knocks it with soft hand towards mid off and gets across for a quick single.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice placement! Ebadot Hossain lands this short and on middle, Ishan Kishan gets into position quickly and pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Four dots in a row! This is short and outside off, Ishan Kishan cuts it straight to point.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and around leg, Ishan Kishan helps it towards short fine leg.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on off, Ishan Kishan defends it to the off side.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Ebadot Hossain starts with a full delivery, on off, Ishan Kishan blocks it out.
Ebadot Hossain is brought into the attack now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Ishan Kishan slaps it towards long off for a run.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on middle, Virat Kohli eases it towards long on for a single.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A streaky boundary! Mehidy Hasan slows this one up, on middle, turining in, Virat Kohli uses his feet and goes for the heave, but hits it with the inner half past square leg for a boudnary.
6.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! This is flighted, full and on middle, Virat Kohli flicks it uppishly towards short-mid-wicket where Litton Das drops a sitter moving to his left. This could prove to be costly.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Floated around middle, Virat Kohli nudges it towards short mid-wicket.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Virat Kohli knocks it towards mid off.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Short and outisde off, Ishan Kishan guides it wide of third man for a couple of runs.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Ishan Kishan dabs it towards point.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Taskin Ahmed serves this fuller and outside off, Ishan Kishan strokes it through covers for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Length again, on middle and leg, angling in, Ishan Kishan knocks it towards mid-wicket.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) On a length and around leg, Ishan Kishan flicks it towards deep square leg for a brace.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Tamim Iqbal bowls this short of a length and outside off, Ishan Kishan accepts the width and cuts it through point for a boundary.
