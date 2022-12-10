Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
49.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to finish! Slower one, very full and well outside off stump. Mohammed Siraj has to reach for it but yet again he fails to get any bat on it. The batters decide against the bye and India finish with 409/8 on the board!
49.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Very full and close to the off stump, angling across. Mohammed Siraj swings wildly at it but fails to connect.
Mohammed Siraj is the next man in.
49.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mustafizur Rahman gets his first wicket of the game now. This is the cutter and it is bowled on a fuller length around off stump. Shardul Thakur stays deep in his crease and lofts it down to long on. Litton Das over there takes a simple catch and India lose their eighth wicket.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, flicked away aerially towards deep square leg for one more.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Good deception from the bowler. Pitches it up now around off stump but takes pace off the ball. Shardul Thakur is on the front foot and ends up just lobbing it off the face of the bat around wide mid off. They get a single.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Good length outside off, Kuldeep Yadav opens the face of the blade and guides it down to third man for a single.
Mustafizur Rahman (9-0-63-0) to bowl the final over.
48.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Kuldeep Yadav looks for the reverse paddle and gets it down to short third man for a single.
Kuldeep Yadav walks out to bat now. There is also a slight halt as one of the stumps at the striker's end seems to be broken. The umpire has indicated for a replacement. We are ready to continue.
48.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Shakib Al Hasan does get his man in the end but Washington Sundar has done his job well. This is a bit shorter from over the stumps and turning it in from off stump. Sundar walks past the off stump and looks to flick it away. The ball skids through and takes the inside edge before going on to hit the stumps.
48.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, dear! The fielder has made a mess of it. A full toss around off stump, Washington Sundar slogs it flat and towards deep mid-wicket. Afif Hossain comes in from the deep but misjudges the flight completely and the ball goes through him for a boundary.
48.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Flatter one, trying to angle it across the left-hander but it is just too wide.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, Shardul Thakur leans forward and drives it through covers for a single. This brings up the 400 for India now!
48.2 overs (0 Run) Floated up well wide of the off stump, Thakur can only manage to play it back to the bowler.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Tossed up down the leg side, Washington Sundar looks for the slog-sweep but misses. The ball goes off the pads and towards backward square leg for a leg bye.
Shakib Al Hasan to bowl the penultimate over.
47.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off, Sundar thumps it down to long on for just one run.
47.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one, this time it's fuller and around off, Sundar guides it towards short third man.
47.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Slower one, back of a length and over middle. Washington Sundar picks it up early and waits on the back foot before pulling it high and handsome over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
47.3 overs (1 Run) This is banged in short and outside off, Shardul Thakur pulls it in front of mid-wicket for one.
Who will walk out now?
47.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! A bit of reprive here for Taskin Ahmed. Fullish length, slower and pushed a bit further across the off stump. Axar Patel is on the back foot as he throws his hands at it. Axar falls over a bit and ends up dragging the ball off the inisde edge and onto the stumps.
47.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over! Good length around off, Axar Patel hangs deep and flat-bats it towards long on. The fielder over there leaps up but the ball sails over for a maximum.
Taskin Ahmed (8-1-75-1) is back on.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, this is driven down to long off for a run.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one, on a length and around off. Sundar has to wait an eternity for it and ends up pulling it down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
46.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Skillful from Washington Sundar. Mustafizur Rahman misses the yorker on middle and ends up serving a full toss. Sundar walks across his stumps and ramps it over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
46.3 overs (2 Runs) back of a length and around off, Sundar goes up and over cover-point and picks up a couple of runs.
46.2 overs (0 Run) Top delivery! Mustafizur Rahman nails the toe-crushing yorker and Sundar does well to get a bat on it.
46.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one on a good length and angling in from outside off. Washington Sundar has a swipe across the line but is well beaten.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Pulls back the length and bowls it around the pads, this is eased off the back foot through mid-wicket for a run.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off stump, this is played through cover-point for a single.
45.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is poor bowling from Mahmudullah. Another short delivery outside off, Axar Patel cuts it off the back foot and beats the deep point fielder to his right to find the fence.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker and around off, Axar Patel blocks it out.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around middle, this is pushed down to long on for a single.
45.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Starts off with a short and wide one, Washington Sundar waits on the back foot and cuts it away behind point for a boundary.
Match Reports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 50.0 overs, India are 409/8. The live updates of Bangladesh vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, Bangladesh vs India, Bangladesh vs India live score, Bangladesh vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.