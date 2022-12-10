Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (1 Run) Full again and on off, Washington Sundar drives it towards covers for a single. Six singles in the over.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, on leg, Axar Patel flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for another run.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on leg, Washington Sundar nudges it through mid-wicket for a run.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on leg, Axar Patel works it through square leg for one more.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Short again and on off, Washington Sundar bunts it onto the ground and gets a quick single.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Axar Patel cuts it through point for a single.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot as this full delivery is defended to the off side.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Washington Sundar blocks it out.
43.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter in length and on leg, Washington Sundar moves back and tucks it towards deep square leg for a couple of runs.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, full and on off, Washington Sundar pushes it towards covers.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Axar Patel flicks it through square leg for a single.
43.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, full and on off, Axar Patel works it with the inner half through mid-wicekt for a brace.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on the pads, Axar Patel tucks it through square leg for a run.
42.5 overs (0 Run) This is on a yokrer length and on off, Axar Patel squeezes it out towards mid off.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, flicked away to deep square leg for one.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Another slower one, on a length and angling across the off stump. Washington Sundar gets completely squared up and beaten past the outside edge.
42.2 overs (2 Runs) Slower one, full and on the pads, Sundar clips it 'round the corner and comes back for two with ease.
42.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Good length around off, Washington Sundar leans on and caresses it through extra cover to pick up a boundary. The 350 is now up for India.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and around leg, Washington Sundar flicks it towards deep square leg for one.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Axar Patel eases it toward long on for a single and gets off the mark.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, on middle, turning in, Axar Patel defends it on the front foot.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on leg, Axar Patel works it towards mid-wicket.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Axar Patel blocks it out.
Axar Patel is the new man in.
41.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Virat Kohli goes now! Shakib Al Hasan gets the crucial wicket and Bangladesh have pulled things back slightly. This is tossed up and outside off, Virat Kohli skips down the track and goes for the big shot over wide long off, but hits it with bottom part of the bat and it goes much straighter. Mehidy Hasan there takes a brilliant catch running to his left. A good inning from Kohli comes to an end, but he has put India in a strong position to post a big total.
Shakib Al Hasan (8-0-59-0) is back into the attack.
40.6 overs (0 Run) This is full and on middle, Washington Sundar knocks it towards mid on.
Washington Sundar is in next.
40.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Ebadot Hossain strikes now! A brilliant delivery and KL Rahul loses his stumps. After keeping the length short in the previous two deliveries, Ebadot Hossain naisl the yorker this time, on off, KL Rahul is expecting the short ball again, and is very late to put his bat down to block it. The ball goes through to shatter the stumps. India four down now!
40.4 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery again, short and on middle, KL Rahul is early into his flick and misses it completely.
40.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! KL Rahul connects this time! Ebadot Hossain lands this short again and on middle, KL Rahul pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle, KL Rahul goes for the pull shot, but misses and gets hit around his lower stomach area.
40.1 overs (1 Run) A slower one, on a length and outside off, Virat Kohli slaps it towards sweeper cover for a single.
