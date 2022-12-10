Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and around leg stump, Kohli works it away down to fine leg for a run.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Pitched up around off, played away to deep point for one.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery around off, KL Rahul drives it straight to mid off.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on leg stump, Rahul dabs it down towards backward square leg.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and angling across the right-hander, this is stroked away through cover-point for one.
39.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Length ball around middle, Virat Kohli skips down the track and gets to the pitch of the ball before lofting it over the long on fence for a maximum.
Mustafizur Rahman (6-0-40-0) comes back into the attack.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Rahul blocks it out on the off side.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Well in! Good length over middle, this is punched away towards short mid-wicket for a quick single. The bowler picks up the ball and hits the stumps at the non-striker's end but Kohli has made his ground.
38.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The wait is finally over for Virat Kohli and he gets to his 44th ODI hundred, his first since August 2019 that too in style. Poor line from Ebadot, length ball down the leg side, Kohli picks it up and clips it all the way over the fine leg fence for a biggie. Kohli celebrates with a cheeky smile on his face and also goes past former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting in terms of international hundreds and he is now only second to Sachin Tendulkar on that list.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Good length on the pads, this is tucked away down to fine leg for one.
38.2 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Pitched up outside off, this is played on the up and past the man at point. The man in the deep is a bit slow to get to the ball and the batters race back for the second.
KL Rahul comes out to the middle now.
38.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A ripper of a catch from Litton Das and after dropping a simple one early in the innings, the skipper has taken two beautiful catches. Ebadot Hossain goes full and wide, Shreyas Iyer stays deep in his crease and looks to thrash it through the cover region. The connection is a firm one but it is hit uppishly and straight towards short cover. Das has almost no time to react but he is able to grab it with both hands in front of his chest.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Slows it up now and flights it on off stump, Virat Kohli strides forward to defend.
37.5 overs (0 Run) This is angled into middle and leg, Kohli blocks it out.
37.4 overs (1 Run) A tad shorter and around off, Shreyas Iyer pushes it off the back foot and through covers for one more.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Around off stump, driven through wide mid off for a single.
37.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Had all the time in the world to put that one away. Dragged down around leg stump, Kohli rocks back and pulls it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
37.1 overs (0 Run) This is drifted in on a nagging length and around middle, Kohli gets pushed onto the back foot and keeps it out.
Shakib Al Hasan (7-0-53-0) comes back into the attack.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Kohli guides it down to third man for a single.
36.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings for Virat Kohli and he now moves into the 90s. Pitched up around off, Kohli plays a high-elbow drive and smokes it through extra cover for a boundary.
36.4 overs (2 Runs) The call is for two and they get it with ease. Good length and outside off, this is hammered away through the cover region for a couple of runs.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, Iyer forces the pull shot towards mid on and scampers through for a quick run.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Good length again around off, Iyer gets a bit squared up and ends up getting a leading edge towards point.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Good length, in that channel around off. Iyer looks to have a poke at it but the ball zips past the outside edge.
Ebadot Hossain (5-0-49-0) is back on.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and down leg, Shreyas Iyer works it off his hips down to fine leg for a single.
Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat at number 4.
35.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! End of a fine, fine inning from Ishan Kishan and he is absolutely distraught here. On a hard length and around middle from Taskin Ahmed, Kishan backs away and looks to pump this one down the ground. One hand comes off the handle and the ball is skied right back over the bowler's head. Fielders from long off and long on both converge but it is Litton Das from long on who gets to it first and completes an excellent running catch. Take a bow, Ishan Kishan and he receives a well-deserved standing ovation as he walks back to the crease.
35.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! A length ball around middle and leg, Ishan Kishan dispatches this one a long, long way over the mid-wicket fence for a huge hit. The 300 is up now for India.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten all ends up! A slower one, full and well outside off, Kishan throws his hands at it but fails to connect.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around leg stump, this is pulled off the hips but straight towards short fine leg.
35.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A low full toss outside off, Ishan Kishan is able to get under it yet again and smashes it over extra cover to find the fence.
