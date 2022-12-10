Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss!
31.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Mustafizur Rahman upper cuts it wide of third man for a single.
31.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! This is on a hard length and on off, Mustafizur Rahman looks to push it away, but gets an outside edge between the slip and keeper for a boundary.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, angling away, Mustafizur Rahman misses his cut.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Umran Malik bangs in a bouncer, on off, Mustafizur Rahman looka to upper cut it, but fails to connect.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Mustafizur Rahman slashes at it but misses.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on middle, Taskin Ahmed cloes the face of his bat early and gets a leading edge to the off side.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on off, Taskin Ahmed guides it off the outer half towards point.
30.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! This is looped up, full and on middle, Taskin Ahmed smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and on middle, Mustafizur Rahman slog-sweeps it on the bounce to long on for a run.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted and around off, turning away, Mustafizur Rahman looks to play at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Taskin Ahmed works it with the inner half towards square leg for a single.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off, turning further away, Taskin Ahmed misses his slog. It is called a wide.
