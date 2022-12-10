Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off stump, this is driven down to long on for one.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Excellent running! Slower one, around the top of off, Kohli nudges it towards point and sets off for a quick single.
32.4 overs (2 Runs) A full toss now outside off, Virat Kohli drives it over wide mid off. The fielder from long off runs around and keeps it down to a couple of runs.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Mustafizur Rahman sees Ishan Kishan advancing and finds the blockhole around middle and leg. Kishan jams it out on the off side for a single.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and on leg stump, Kohli clips it away in front of mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
32.1 overs (0 Run) A slower yorker now, around off and angling across. Virat Kohli looks to smash it through cover but is undone by the lack of pace.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Taskin Ahmed nails the wide yorker and Ishan Kishan is beaten for pace.
31.5 overs (2 Runs) Miscued but lands safely! This is pitched up around off, Kishan looks to get under it but ends up slicing it high and over wide mid off for a couple of runs.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and it is the slower one. Kohli uses his wrists to pull it well in front of square on the leg side but only for a single.
31.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Banged in short and outside off. Virat Kohli holds his shape and just lofts it off the back foot and whacks it over wide mid off for another boundary. The 250-run stand is up between these two as well.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Kishan getting a bit too excited there. back of a length and angling in from around off. Kohli dabs it down to point and once again Kishan is halfway down the track. Kohli sends him back in time though.
31.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli's best shot of the day for sure. Length ball outside off, Kohli thrashes it on the up and wide of the man at deep point to pick up a boundary.
31.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Starts off with a bouncer around off stump and it is just a bit too high for the umpire's liking.
Drinks! Ishan Kishan is playing like a man on a mission. He will be eying that double-hundred now and to do that while batting with Virat Kohli will be special for him. Bangladesh bowlers are having a tough time out there and they are in a lot of toruble. They need to break this partnership and pickup a few more wickets to avoid India getting to total of over 400. Taskin Ahmed to bowl after the break.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Almost went onto the stumps! Good length around the top of off, Virat Kohli chops it off the bottom edge and the ball goes agonizingly past the off stump. Kishan is halfway down the track and they do manage to squeeze in the single.
30.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery from Mustafizur Rahman and Virat Kohli just punishes it. Slower one again, short and around leg stump. Kohli pulls it aerially and well behind the man at deep square leg for a boundary.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, driven down to long on for a single.
30.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit of finesse from Ishan Kishan this time around. A slower bumper outside off, Kishan waits for it and just chops it off the face of the bat over the keeper's head and picks up yet another boundary.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Very full and around off, jammed out towards extra cover.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a length ball on middle, Virat Kohli punches it down to mid off for a quick single.
