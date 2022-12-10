Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Mustafizur Rahman gets behind the line of the ball to block.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up now on off stump, Mustafizur Rahman drives it towards mid off.
Mustafizur Rahman is the last man in for Bangladesh.
Who will walk out now?
29.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Shardul Thakur gets another in this over. Ebadot Hossain goes back for a duck. Shardul Thakur serves this full and on the leg stump line, Ebadot Hossain goes for the flick, but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW, and up goes the finger. Ebadot Hossain takes the review. The UltraEdge shows no bat involved and Ball Tracking indicates that wickets are umpire's call. So, the onfield decison remains and Bangladesh lose their ninth.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Good length around the top of off, Ebadot Hossain blocks it out on the off side.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Ebadot Hossain looks to cut but misses.
29.2 overs (1 Run) A slower bumper now outside off, not rising up much. Ebadot Hossain awkwardly ducks under the ball.
Drinks! Bangladesh are on verge of a defeat here. No batter looked comfortable out there and there was also not much intent to score briskly. India are now two wickets away from a huge win. Also, Ebadot Hossain comes out to the middle now.
29.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mehidy Hasan finds the fielder with perfection now and has to depart for a low score. This is fuller and outside off from Shardul Thakur, Mehidy Hasan looks to thrash this one through covers but doesn't get a hold of it. Mehidy ends up hitting it uppishly and to the left of the man at cover. Mohammed Siraj over there takes a good catch down low to his left and Bangladesh are going down in a hurry here.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up full and on off stump, Taskin Ahmed blocks it out.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Floated up around off, this is pushed away firmly towards mid off.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on the pads, Mehidy Hasan goes on the back foot and tucks it away through square leg for one.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Drags it down now on middle and the ball turns away. Taskin Ahmed pulls it towards wide long on only for a single.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Nagging length around off stump, Taskin Ahmed gets pushed back a bit and blocks it back towards the bowler.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up full and around off. Taskin Ahmed defends it off the front foot.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off, stroked away through covers for a single.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and angling in from outside off, Taskin Ahmed jams it out.
Taskin Ahmed is the next man in.
27.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Up and over but straight to the man in the deep. Shardul Thakur pitches this one up outside off, Afif Hossain sees the width and lofts it stylishly over the point region. Afif ends up timing it a bit too well and the ball flies to Umran Malik in the deep and he makes no mistake. Thakur gets into the wickets column and Bangladesh are now 7 down.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Comes from around the wicket now and angles it in on a length. Afif Hossain taps it towards point.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off, this is pushed square of the wicket towards sweeper cover for a single.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish length around off and keeping a bit low. Mehidy Hasan watches it all the way through and keeps it out.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, full and on middle. Mehidy Hasan drives it down to long on for a single.
Mehidy Hasan comes out to the middle now.
26.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Washington Sundar strikes in his first over and Mahmudullah has to depart. This is a flatter delivery, turning in from around off stump. Mahmudullah looks to flick off the front foot but the ball goes past the inside edge and hits the pads. There is a huge appeal and Mahmudullah has adjudged lbw but he has opted for the review. This one looked pretty adjacent at first glance. No spike on UltraEdge and Ball Tracking comes up with three reds.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off stump, pushed away towards mid on.
26.3 overs (0 Run) A tad shorter and on off stump, Mahmudullah defends it off the back foot and onto the leg side.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Sliding onto the pads, this is worked away towards square leg for a single.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Washington Sundar starts from around the wicket and angles it into the off pole. Afif Hossain keeps it out on the off side.
Washington Sundar comes into the attack now.
25.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is banged in short and over leg stump, Mahmudullah gets inside the line of the ball and pulls it all the way over the backward square leg fence for a maximum.
25.5 overs (2 Runs) Top effort in the deep by Ishan Kishan. Short of a length and around off, Mahmudullah advances and has a swipe across the line. The ball goes in front of mid-wicket and Kishan from deep mid-wicket runs to his left and keeps the ball in play. Two taken.
25.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball at the stumps, this is blocked out by Mahmudullah.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up around off, Mahmudullah skips down the track and hits the off drive straight towards mid off.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Banged in halfway down the track and Mahmudullah ducks under it.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, angling in from around middle, Mahmudullah looks to glance it away but the ball goes off the pads towards short fine leg. They look for the single but decide against it.
Match Reports
