Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row!
29.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! Mehidy Hasan lands this short again and on off, Ishan Kishan swats it oevr the bowler's head for a boundary.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Virat Kohli nudges it through square leg for one.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and outside off, Ishan Kishan drags his sweep towards long on for one.
29.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one has gone into the stands! This is tossed up, full and on middle, Ishan Kishan onces again nails his slog-sweep over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Virat Kohli uses his feet and works it towards long on for a single.
28.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ishan Kishan is absolutely smashing it all around the park! This is short and outside off, Ishan Kishan goes for the pull, but loses the grip as he hits the ball. It still has the power to go over mid on for a boundary.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on off, Virat Kohli knocks it towards mid off for one.
28.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings for Kohli! Ebadot Hossain bowls a low full toss, on off, Virat Kohli stays there and drives it wide of mid off for a boundary.
28.3 overs (1 Run) This is pitched up and outside off, Ishan Kishan drills it wide of mid off for one more.
28.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Virat Kohli pushes it towards covers for a run.
28.1 overs (1 Run) This is on yorker length and on the pads, Ishan Kishan works it through mid-wicket for a single.
Ebadot Hossain (4-0-37-0) is back on.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Floated up around off, Kishan slogs this one away down to long on for just a single.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, angling into the pads, Kishan looks to flick but gets an inside edge off the pads and towards short third man.
27.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tossed up full and around middle, Ishan Kishan skips down the track and drills it right back past the bowler for yet another boundary. This is absolute carnage from Kishan. The 200-run stand is also up between these two.
27.3 overs (6 Runs) 150 FOR KISHAN! He has reached it in style as well! This is floated, full and on leg, Ishan Kishan goes down and sweeps it over the fine leg fence for a biggie. Can he score the double-hundred here?
27.2 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR KOHLI! He has played second fiddle to Kishan, but it has been a great supporting knock. This is floated, full and on middle, Virat Kohli drills it towards long on for a single. He will aslo try to make this one a big innings from here.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Short and on off, Virat Kohli pushes it towards covers.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Virat Kohli strokes it towards long on for a single.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Short again and outisde off, Ishan Kishan lofts this one with one-hand, but it lands safely in front of long off. They cross.
26.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Kishan is clearing the ropes with ease here! This is short and on off, Ishan Kishan moves on his back foot and pulls it over the deep mid-wicekt fence for a biggie.
26.3 overs (2 Runs) Flatter, full and on middle, Ishan Kishan mistimes his slog-sweep towards deep square leg for a brace.
26.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ishan Kishan sends this one over the fence! This is tossed up, full and on middle, Ishan Kishan skips down the track and heaves it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
26.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant shot! Shakib Al Hasan follows the batter and bowls this full and on leg, Ishan Kishan makes room and still manages to smash it over covers for a boundary.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Ebadot Hossain bowls a good yorker, outside off, Virat Kohli tries to play at it, but misses.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, keeps it away from the batter, Ishan Kishan drives it through covers for a single.
25.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another huge hit! This is full and on off, in the slot as well, Ishan Kishan stays in his crease and smokes it over the long on fence for a maximum.
25.3 overs (1 Run) This is on a yorker length and on off, Virat Kohli drills it through cover-point for a run.
25.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss and outside off, Ishan Kishan slices it towards deep backward point for a single.
25.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Ishan Kishan is dealing in boundaries here! Ebadot Hossain lands this short and on middle, Ishan Kishan swivels and pulls it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
