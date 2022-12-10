Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Dragged down around leg stump and this one stays low, Mahmudullah pulls it through square leg for only a single.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Flights it up now, full and around off, Mahmudullah leans on and pushes it towards mid off.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Afif Hossain drives it down to long on for a single.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, around middle and leg, Afif Hossain blocks it out.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Around the pads, this is worked away 'round the corner.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up around off stump and it is the googly that turns into the left-hander. Afif Hossain puts a big stride out as he looks to block but misses and gets pinged on the pads. There is a huge appeal for lbw and Kuldeep Yadav is certain about it but the umpire doesn't agree. KL Rahul does review it and there's no spike on UltraEdge. Ball Tracking shows that the impact is outside the line of off stump and the on field decision of not out stays.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around the pads, nudged away down to fine leg for yet another single.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Good length around leg stump, Mahmudullah works it off his hips and to fine leg for a run.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Cracked but straight to the man! Short and wide, cuts away hard off the back foot to deep point for only a single.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Good length around leg stump, Afif Hossain looks to nudge it leg side but misses and the ball thuds into the thigh pads.
23.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to get off the mark first up! Short of a length and around off, Afif Hossain stays still and short-arm jabs it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Good length, around the top of off. Mahmudullah punches it off the back foot and through covers for a single.
Afif Hossain walks out to bat now.
22.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Kuldeep Yadav gets the big wicket of Shakib Al Hasan and Bangladesh lose their fifth wicket now. This is bowled a bit flatter and on leg stump, it seems to be the wrong 'un as the ball skids into the left-hander. Shakib backs away a long way as he looks to open up the off side. The ball takes the inside edge and crashes into the leg stump. Shakib departs after a good knock and Bangladesh are now all but out of this game.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Floated up around the pads, Mahmudullah nudges it away through backward square leg for a run.
22.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept and swept hard! Tossed up around middle, Mahmudullah gets a big stride forward and brooms it away into the square leg fence for a boundary.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! This is the googly, on a nagging length and turning away from around off. Mahmudullah looks to cut it late but is beaten past the outside edge.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Gives it a bit more air and bowls it around off stump. Shakib Al Hasan slogs it away to deep mid-wicket for one.
22.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on leg stump, Shakib Al Hasan advances and drills it right back past the bowler for a couple of runs.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Banged in on a hard length and over middle. Shakib Al Hasan throws the kitchen sink at it and skies it around the short mid-wicket region. Umran Malik goes towards it but lets it bounce. A single is taken.
21.6 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Good length, angling into leg stump, Mahmudullah tucks it away through mid-wicket for a single. Malik has overstepped and a no ball is called. Free Hit to follow...
21.5 overs (0 Run) Make that five dots on the trot! Good length, pushed well outside off, Mahmudullah goes chasing after it but fails to connect.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller length, around middle and leg and skidding through, Mahmudullah blocks it out. Four dots in a row now as well.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Umran Malik hits the length hard and bowls it over off stump, Mahmudullah defends it down on the off side.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and on off stump, at a good pace as well. Mahmudullah punches it straight towards mid on.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, around the top of off, Mahmudullah pushes it out on the off side.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep Yadav comes from 'round the wicket and angles in a full ball around off. Mahmudullah strokes it through covers for one more.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Nicely looped up around off, Shakib Al Hasan drags the sweep shot in front of the square on the leg side for a run.
20.4 overs (0 Run) On a nagging length on leg stump and turning away, Shakib keeps it out on the off side.
20.3 overs (1 Run) This is fuller and around off, Mahmudullah plays it with soft hands towards cover-point for a run.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker one again, around off and sliding on, Shakib cuts it late and past point for a quick single.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker on off, turning away. Shakib Al Hasan gets pegged on the back foot and taps it towards point.
