Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Bowling change.
22.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as this short delivery is punched down the ground to long on by Kishan.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted, on middle, Virat Kohli uses his feet and nudges it towards mid-wicket for one.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off, Ishan Kishan drives it towards long off for a run.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and on leg, Ishan Kishan flicks it towards short fine leg.
22.2 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on leg, Virat Kohli goes back and pushes it towards long on for a single.
22.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat Kohli finds the fence! This is tossed up and around off, Virat Kohli skips down the track and chips it over extra cover for a boundary.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Virat Kohli drills it towards long on for onre more.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Floated and on middle, Ishan Kishan strokes it towards long on for one.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Short again and middle, Virat Kohli tucks it through mid-wicket for a run.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Short and on off, Virat Kohli punches it towards covers.
21.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A poor delivery and rightly punished! This is short and on middle, Virat Kohli goes on his back foot and pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Darts this one full and on the pads, Ishan Kishan works it through mid-wicket for a single.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on middle, Virat Kohli knocks it towards short covers where Litton Das stops it and saves the single.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Ishan Kishan goes for the slog-sweep but gets an inside edge through square leg for another run.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Short again and on off, Virat Kohli uses his feet and pushes it through covers for one.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, short and on middle, Ishan Kishan eases it towards long on for a one more.
20.2 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on middle, Virat Kohli forces it towards long on for a run.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Ishan Kishan drives it towards long off for a single.
Match Reports
