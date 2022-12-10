Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Mahmudullah punches it towards point where the fielder makes a half-stop. They cross.
Mahmudullah is the new man in.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Umran Malik gets the breakthrough! A good review taken by India! Umran Malik serves this full and on middle, angling in, Yasir Ali looks to flick it away, but gets beaten by the pace and is rapped around the pads. There is a huge appeal for LBW, but the finger stays down. However, after some discussion KL Rahul takes the review. The UltraEdge shows no bat involved and Ball Tracking shows three reds. Bangladesh four down now.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Yasir Ali miscues his pull shot towards mid-wicket.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Shakib Al Hasan pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
Umran Malik (3-0-18-0) is back on.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Yasir Ali goes big! This is tossed up, full and on middle, Yasir Ali stays there and smokes it over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on middle, Shakib Al Hasan makes room and heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for just one.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Yasir Ali nudges it towards mid-wicket for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, on off, Yasir Ali dabs it towards slip.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Mix-up in the middle! This is floated, full and on off, Yasir Ali pushes it wide of covers and sets off for the run, but he is sent back midway through. Ishan Kishan makes a good diving stop, but his throw is wayward and Ali gets back in.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Yasir Ali turns this to mid-wicket.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, on middle, Yasir Ali forces it towards long on for a run.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Axar Patel gives this one some air, on off, turning away, Yasir Ali looks to drive it, but gets an outside edge towads the third man fence for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, full and on middle, Shakib Al Hasan clips it towards deep square leg for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Yasir Ali slaps it towards long on for a run.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on leg, Shakib Al Hasan flicks it through square leg for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Flights this one up, on middle, Shakib Al Hasan pushes it back to the bowler.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Maiden over! This is looped up, on middle, Yasir Ali drives it back to the bowler.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Make that five! Kuldeep Yadav gives this on some air, on middle, Yasir Ali leans on and defends it down the pitch.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Four dots in a row! Flighted delivery, full and on off, Yasir Ali drives it towards covers.
16.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, turning in, Yasir Ali defends it with the inner half of his bat.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Looped up, full and on off, Yasir Ali blocks it out to the off side.
Drinks break! Right then, India are right on top of the proceedings here. Skipper Litton Das did give Bangladesh a decent enough start but the wickets have pulled the scoring rate back. Shakib Al Hasan is playing a fighting knock but the Indian spinners, especially Axar Patel are doing a wonderful job of just containing runs along with creating a few opportunities.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off, Shakib Al Hasan drives it, but Shreyas Iyer at short covers makes a good diving stop.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Short again and outside off, Yasir Ali cuts it through point for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around leg, Shakib Al Hasan helps it towards short fine leg again, but this time gets across for the run.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Shakib Al Hasan uses his feet again and works it with the inner half towards short fine leg.
15.2 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on middle, Shakib Al Hasan knocks it down the pitch.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Shakib Al Hasan uses his feet and works it towards short mid-wicket.
