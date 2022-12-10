Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) Four!
19.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around middle and leg, Kohli leans forward and drives it through mid on for a single.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Shakib Al Hasan almost pulled off a one-in-a-million catch. Ishan Kishan pre-meditates and shuffles across the leg stump, Mehidy Hasan follows him with a shortish delivery. Kishan pulls it towards wide long on. Shakib runs around from deep mid-wicket and dives full stretch to his right trying to grab it with one hand. The ball pops up and hits his arm and then the turf before finally being held with the left hand. The catch is checked and the soft signal is not out and it stays that way. Just the single then.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tossed up on a length and outside off, Kishan gets low and slogs it away in front of mid-wicket for a boundary.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled. Ishan Kishan dances down the track and looks to go big but Mehidy Hasan spears it into the toes. Kishan checks his shot and jams it out.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally, Virat Kohli is able to find the fence. Overpitched on middle and leg, Kohli thumps it uppishly and to the left of the fielder at mid on for a boundary. The 100-run stand is up between these two as well.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish delivery over leg stump, this is tucked away through mid-wicket for a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled. Full and straight but all the pace is taken off the ball. Ishan Kishan just leans on and blocks it out.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, Kohli taps it towards point where the fielder makes a half stop and allows the single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Is that a catch? Doesn't look like it as Litton Das isn't excited but the umpires take it upstairs. The soft signal is not out. Mustafizur Rahman pitches it up now outside off, Virat Kohli goes hard at it and looks to smash it over mid off but gets it off the toe end of the bat. Litton Das dives forward and grabs it but the replays clearly show that the ball bounced into his hands. Kohli is let off the hook once again.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Mustafizur Rahman comes back into the attack and starts off with a length ball on off stump. Virat Kohli solidly blocks it off the front foot.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Kishan looks to step out but Mehidy fires it in at the toes. This is played towards short extra cover.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept away! Good length around middle and leg, Ishan Kishan gets inside the line of the ball and brooms it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Pulls the length back and angles it into the pads, Kishan blocks it out.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg stump, Kohli advances and lofts it down to long on for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker and around off, Kohli punches it out to mid on.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Drifts it onto the pads, Virat Kohli flicks it away towards fine leg and races back for the second with ease. Good running.
Drinks! India lost Shikhar Dhawan early, but Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli have built a good partnership where the former is scoring runs at a good rate. Kishan will be eyeing that hundred now. Bangladesh need wickets to get back in the game. Another exciting session of cricket awaits us.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In complete control of that shot. Back of a length but the pace is taken off the delivery. This is around the hips, Kishan gets inside the line of the ball and stylishly flicks it over short fine leg for a boundary. The 100 is now up for India.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A good bumper this from Taskin, over leg stump and Kishan ducks under it well.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Ishan Kishan is on fire out there. Just a fraction short and around middle. Kishan picks up the length early and pulls it off the back foot over cow corner for a biggie.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, this is tucked away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Hard length and pushed well outside off, Kohli looks to hammer it down the ground but mistimes it towards mid on.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Kohli stands tall and punches it towards cover.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely use of the feet from Ishan Kishan on this occasion. Mehidy Hasan tosses it up outside off, Kishan dances down the track and backs away before lofting it inside-out over extra cover. The ball almost travels the distance but it will be a boundary.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Pushed through quicker and into the pads, Kohli flicks it well in front of mid-wicket for one more.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is driven through mid on for a run.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Floated up full and drifting onto middle and leg, Kishan backs away and eases it back to the bowler.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and angling into the pads, Kohli wrists it through mid-wicket for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on a length, Kohli looks to use his feet but ends up just defending it onto the leg side.
