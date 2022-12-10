Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as this full delivery is pushed towards midp off.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on leg, Shakib Al Hasan drives it towards mid on.
14.4 overs (1 Run) A bit short, on middle, turning in, Yasir Ali mkaes room and punches it towards covers. Shakib Al Hasan wants the run but is sent back. The fielder fires in an uneccessary throw at the bowler's end and they do get the single eventually.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! This is looped up, full and on off, Yasir Ali stays there and gently pushes it past mid off for a boundary.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Flighted, full and on off, Yasir Ali drills it wide of deep point where Shardul Thakur dives to his right to stop it. Two runs taken!
14.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on leg, Shakib Al Hasan works it through square leg for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off again, Yasir Ali defends it on the front foot.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Yasir Ali drives it straight to extra covers.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Darts this one full and on off, Shakib Al Hasan drills it to the left of the bowler where Axar Patel makes a half-stop. A single is taken.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around middle, Yasir Ali eases it towards long on for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Yasir Ali knocks it back to the bowler.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Floated, full and on off, Yasir Ali drives it wide of long off for a brace.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Yasir Ali forces it towards deep point for a run.
12.5 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! Kuldeep Yadav bowls the googly now, on off, turning away, Yasir Ali looks to block it, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
12.4 overs (0 Run) A tad shorter and around off, this is tapped away onto the off side.
12.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Here comes the wrong 'un, it is on a nagging length and close to the off pole. Yasir Ali looks to block but the ball zips past the outside edge.
12.2 overs (0 Run) A bit of turn there. On the shorter side around middle and leg and turning into the right-hander. Yasir Ali looks to pull but misses and gets hit on the pads.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Shakib Al Hasan drives it through covers for a single.
Yasir Ali is the new man in. Also, Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack.
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Axar Patel strikes again! Mushfiqur Rahim goes back to the hut now. Axar Patel bowls this quicker, full and around leg, Mushfiqur Rahim moves across to play the sweep, but misses and the ball goes through to rattle the leg stump. Bangladesh lose their third wicket.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, angling in, Mushfiqur Rahim watches it and blocks it out.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Shakib Al Hasan forces it towards long on for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Mushfiqur Rahim goes for the sweep, but gets a top edge towards short fine leg. Umran Malik fails to anticipate and cannot reach it. A single is taken.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, short and on off, Mushfiqur Rahim dabs it towards point.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Short and around leg, Shakib Al Hasan tucks it towards short fine leg for a run.
Axar Patel (1-0-5-1) is back on but from the opposite end.
10.6 overs (1 Run) This is on a hard length and around off, Shakib Al Hasan makes room and punches it through covers for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and on leg, Shakib Al Hasan tries to go for the heave, but misses and gets hit on the pads.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Mushfiqur Rahim waits for it and guides it with the face of the bat towards third man for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Umran Malik bangs this short and on middle, Shakib Al Hasan gets hurried and mistimes his pull shot towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and around leg, Mushfiqur Rahim tucks it through square leg for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Mushfiqur Rahim leans on and blocks it towards point.
