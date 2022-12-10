Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, just knocked down to long on for a single. 5 runs and a wicket off Axar's first over then.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker and attacking the stumps, it is well kept out by Shakib.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Slows it up a touch and angles it on to middle and leg, Shakib pushes it out.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky to get off the mark by Shakib Al Hasan. Tossed up on a shorter length and outside off. The ball bounces a bit extra and Shakib is able to just lift it over the fielder at first slip for a boundary.
4.2 overs (0 Run) This is drifted in from around off and on a nagging length. Shakib Al Hasan defends it out.
Shakib Al Hasan walks out to bat at number 3.
4.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Axar Patel strikes on his very first ball and Anamul Haque has to depart early. Axar tosses it up around off stump. Anamul Haque leans forward and just doesn't quite get to the pitch of the ball. Haque ends up playing a checked lofted drive just over wide mid off. Mohammed Siraj runs in from long off and takes a good running catch. India have their first wicket.
We will see some spin now as Axar Patel is ready to bowl.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just the start Bangladesh were after and their captain is leading from the front here. Shorter and outside off, Litton Das thumps it away through cover-point for a boundary. 15 off that over.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The timing on some of these shots from Litton Das is just sublime. Fullish length, outside off and shaping away. Das crouches a bit and plays the lofted over drive. The ball travels all the way over the fence.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, this is punched away towards the cover region.
3.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! The keeper seems interested but the umpire signals a wide. Banged in short and angling down leg. Litton Das looks to pull but misses and KL Rahul goes up in appeal. The umpire is having none of it though.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good length around off stump, this is played towards the leg side.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish length and around off, driven towards wide mid on.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just a fraction short and outside off, Litton Das is quick to move past the off stump and short-arm jabs it over mid-wicket. The ball rockets into the fence.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Almost chops it on. Good length, angling in from outside off, Anamul Haque looks to drive off the front foot but gets an inside edge that goes past the off stump.
2.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Banged in short and over leg stump, Anamul Haque picks it up and hooks it off the middle of the bat over the backward square leg fence for a biggie.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off, nudged down to third man for a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Litton Das charges down the track and Siraj deliberately pulls the length back as well. Das swings wildly and misses.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely timing! Pitched up on off stump, Litton Das stands tall and plays an uppish straight drive to the left of the bowler to find the fence.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish length from Siraj, slanting it in from outside off. Anamul Haque looks to block but gets an inside edge down to fine leg and picks up a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, punched off the back foot but straight towards cover.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Peach of a delivery! Thakur angles this one in on a good length and into off stump. Litton Das looks to block but the ball shapes away beautifully and goes past the outside edge.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Ouch, that must have hurt! Short of a length and angled into leg stump. The ball doesn't rise much and Litton Das misses the pull. The ball hits him around the unprotected region of the thigh.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Pitched up on off stump, Litton Das holds his shape and just lifts it well over mid off for a boundary, the first of the innings.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Gives the charge but to no avail. Litton Das skips down the track and Thakur follows him with a full one that is shaping away. Das jams it out firmly towards extra cover.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Shardul Thakur starts off with a floated delivery, on a good length and shaping away. Litton Das block it back onto the deck.
Shardul Thakur to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) A huge appeal for lbw from the bowler but no one else seems interested. This is a bit fuller and slanting into the pads. Anamul Haque gets caught on the crease and the ball thuds into the pads, clearly going down leg though. Just the two single off the first over then.
0.5 over (1 Run) Lovely timing but it is well stopped! Good length around off, Litton Das punches it to the right of the man at cover-point and Axar Patel makes a good diving stop. The batters manage to scamper through for a run though.
0.4 over (0 Run) Pitches it up now on off stump and the ball just shapes away ever so slightly. Litton Das solidly blocks it onto the off side.
0.3 over (0 Run) Back of a length and around the body, Litton Das plays it off the back foot towards mid-wicket.
0.2 over (1 Run) Anamul Haque and Bangladesh are underway! This is a length ball sliding onto the pads, Haque flicks it down to fine leg for a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj starts off with a fullish delivery, outside off and shaping away a bit. Anamul Haque looks to drive but the ball stays low and dies on its way to the keeper.
