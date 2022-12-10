Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
KL Rahul, the stand-in captain of India says that injuries do not help, but it also gives opportunity to the guys who are ready to come in. Adds that it is important to get better as individuals and get runs in different conditions. Mentions that it is a new wicket and they need to assess it and try to put pressure back on the home team. Informs they have also made two changes.
Litton Das, the skipper of Bangladesh says that they will bowl first. Adds that there is some grass on the pitch and they will look to take early wickets to put pressure on India. Informs they have made two changes.
India (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (In place of Rohit Sharma), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C) (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav (In place of Deepak Chahar), Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj.
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Anamul Haque, Litton Das (C), Yasir Ali (In place of Najmul Hossain Shanto), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed (In for Nasum Ahmed), Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.
TOSS - The coin lands in favour of Bangladesh. They have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Anjum Chopra is pitchside. She says that the dimensions are quite similar to Mirpur and there is a green cover on the pitch. Adds that the pacers might get some help and the batters need to be watchful at the start.
India have come under heavy scrutiny given their recent form in white-ball cricket and they haven't been able to dominate opponents in the One-Day format when playing away from home. With the series already lost, the visitors will look to end the series on a high and take a bit of momentum into the Test matches. It will be interesting to see the changes made in the final game and if they do make a difference or not. Will the hosts make it 3-0? Or will India be able to make it 2-1? We shall find out. Toss and team news in a bit.
It was a nervy finish to the 2nd ODI but Mustafizur Rahman held his own on the final delivery of the game to seal the series victory. Apart from that Mehidy Hasan only improved upon his showing in the first ODI with a maiden ton and on the whole, the hosts just played better cricket in important phases of the game.
Hello and a warm welcome to the 3rd and final ODI between Bangladesh and India from Chattogram. The Bangla Tigers have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will have one eye on a clean sweep. On the other hand India are without skipper Rohit Sharma for this game but will be looking to get a consolation win.
... MATCH DAY ...
