Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Straight to the man and Shakib Al Hasan starts in his very first over. Shakib tosses this one up on a length and on off stump. Washington Sundar leans forward and just plays an on drive. Sundar pushes at it with hard hands and ends up chipping it straight towards mid-wicket. The skipper, Litton Das takes a sharp catch over there and India lose their third wicket inside the first 10 overs.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked away towards mid-wicket for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Oh, that could have been tight! On a length and around the pads, Iyer works it towards mid-wicket and Washington Sundar is looking for a quick single. He is sent back and the fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Just holds it back a touch and bowls it in line with the stumps, Iyer manages to keep it out.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Quicker and flatter, close to the off stump. Shreyas Iyer hangs back looking to cut it late but gets beaten past the outside edge.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Shakib Al Hasan starts off with a tossed-up delivery on middle stump, Shreyas Iyer pushes it towards mid on.
Shakib Al Hasan has been brought into the attack now.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, this is driven straight to the man at mid off.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air but safe! This is banged in short and on off stump, Washington Sundar looks to take it on but ends up getting hurried on. The ball is lifted just over wide mid on and the batters picks up a couple of runs.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Nicely timed but equally well fielded. Pitched up around off, Shreyas Iyer just punches it on the up and to the left of the man at cover-point who makes a good diving stop. They do get the single though.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Good length, angled into middle and leg, Iyer pushes it out towards mid on.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, this is driven straight towards point.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball around leg stump, Washington Sundar hops and works it away down to fine leg for a single.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clean strike! Tossed up around middle, Shreyas Iyer dances down the track and gets to the pitch of the ball before smoking it over the long on fence for a biggie.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter this time and angling into middle stump, Sundar forces it off the back foot and down to long on for a run.
7.4 overs (0 Run) This is angled onto the pads, Washington Sundar flicks it away towards mid-wicket.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up again, a lot fuller and on off stump, this is just eased through mid off for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Oh, turn and bounce! Tosses it up on a fullish length and around off stump. Shreyas Iyer looks to just push it towards mid off but the ball grips and turns square, beating the outside edge.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, drifted onto middle and leg, Washington Sundar leans on and works it away through mid-wicket for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up and angled into the off pole, Iyer pushes it out towards cover.
6.5 overs (0 Run) A good bumper now, over off stump and Shreyas Iyer just sways away from the line of the ball.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Goes shorter this time and bowls it around leg stump. Sundar just jabs it through backward square leg and picks up a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! A touch fuller and slanted across the off stump, Washington Sundar looks to cover drive but gets beaten past the outside edge.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around 141 clicks and just outside the leg stump. The ball nips back in a touch. Washington Sundar looks to flick but misses. The ball hits him on the back leg and there's a stifled appeal for lbw but it is turned down.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish length around the off stump, Washington Sundar times it well on the up but fails to beat the man at cover-point.
Ebadot Hossain (2-0-6-1) has been brought into the attack and he will change ends.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Just holds it back a touch and pulls the length back as well. Shreyas Iyer goes on the back foot and keeps it out on the off side.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Comes from over the wicket to the left-hander and slides it into the pads. Washington Sundar flicks it away past square leg and rotates the strike.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A tad bit fuller and on off stump, Iyer drives it down to long off for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Around the off stump again and this is just eased towards extra cover.
5.2 overs (0 Run) This is pushed through quicker and on off stump, Iyer punches it out on the off side.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Nasum Ahmed starts off with a floated-up delivery outside off. Shreyas Iyer drives it straight towards cover-point.
Follow the Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 272, are 39/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 today match between Bangladesh and India. Everything related to Bangladesh and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Bangladesh vs India live score. Do check for Bangladesh vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.