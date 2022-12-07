Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) That is a snorter! Mohammed Siraj switches back to over the wicket and delivers a spicy bouncer on leg stump. The ball hurries Shakib Al Hasan and he gets a blow on the helmet. Hopefully, he is fine though.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Right off the screws! This is overpitched around off stump, Shakib Al Hasan gets on the front foot and creams it through covers to get off the mark with a boundary.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Siraj comes from around the wicket now and angles it into the off pole. Shakib Al Hasan punches it back to the bowler.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish length around leg stump and skidding through. Shakib Al Hasan pushes it out on the leg side.
9.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A bumper now from Siraj over leg stump and Shakib Al Hasan ducks under it. It is deemed too short though and a wide is signalled.
Shakib Al Hasan makes his way out to the middle. There is a massive roar from the crowd as they watch their most-loved player make his way out.
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED UP! Right through the gate! Mohammed Siraj goes full and angles this one into middle stump. The ball has some good pace on it and Litton Das ends up playing down the wrong line. This one skids in from off stump and Das looks to drive it straight back. The ball goes in between bat and pad and crashes into the middle stump. A big wicket this for India and Siraj has his second as well.
9.1 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up around the off pole and angling in, Litton Das blocks it off the front foot.
8.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! This is shorter and around the body, Litton Das looks to work it off his hips but misses. The ball goes off the thigh pad and towards square leg. They get a leg bye.
Some worrisome news for India here! Rohit Sharma has gone to the hospital for some x-rays and scans to understand the extent of the injury to his left hand.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up now on off stump, Das plays it on the up and towards mid off.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Good length, around the fifth stump line and left alone by the batter.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Litton Das looks to come down the track but Shardul Thakur sees him coming. Thakur shortens the length and bowls it well outside off, Das checks his shot and leaves it alone.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Thakur goes a bit wider of the crease and angles it into the off stump, Litton Das blocks it out towards cover-point.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, around off and shaping away, left alone by Litton Das.
7.6 overs (0 Run) JAFFA! This is bowled on a nagging length and angled into the off pole. The ball pitches and just seams away, completely squaring up the batter who gets beaten past the outside edge yet again. A good tussle in that over between bat and ball.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Najmul Hossain Shanto letting his bat do the talking here. This is full and straight, Shanto just punches it on the up and the ball goes to the right of the fielder at mid on and into the fence again.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled and Mohammed Siraj trying to get under the skin of the batter with a few words here as well. Length ball, in that channel around off and angling in. The ball straightens after pitching and zips past the outside edge.
7.3 overs (0 Run) A bit of late movement on this occasion. Siraj angles it in from outside off as Shanto makes a leave and the ball shapes away after leaving the batter.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish length again, angled in from a bit wider of the off pole, Shanto punches it off the front foot and towards cover.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped! Siraj comes from around the wicket and angles in a fullish delivery from around off. Najmul Hossain Shanto leans on and hammers it away to the left of the bowler and into the fence.
6.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Thakur bowls this one on a good length and outside off. Litton Das looks to get on the front foot and drive it through covers but the ball seams away and beats the outside edge.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off and angling away, Najmul Hossain Shanto waits for it and just opens the face of the blade to guide it down to third man for one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Najmul Hossain Shanto just looking to survive the new ball here. Fullish length around off stump, this is pushed away gently towards the cover region.
6.3 overs (0 Run) This is full and straight, Najmul Hossain Shanto punches it off the front foot but straight to mid on.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller now on off stump, Litton Das eases it towards extra cover and gets through for a quick single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A lovely delivery to start with by Shardul Thakur. This is a bit pitched up in that channel around off and the ball curves away beautifully from the right-hander. Litton Das looks to push it away but gets beaten past the outside edge.
Shardul Thakur has been brought into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on leg stump and skidding through. Najmul Hossain Shanto tucks it away towards mid-wicket.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly pitched up on middle and off, Shanto presses forward to make the block.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good length, around leg stump, this is worked away towards short mid-wicket.
5.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! That one has flown off the deck! Mohammed Siraj bangs in a good bumper over middle and leg but the ball shoots up off the surface and goes well over the keeper's head into the fence.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Well left! Just a tad fuller and slanted across the left-hander. Najmul Hossain Shanto watches it all the way through and makes a leave.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and around the pads, Najmul Hossain Shanto tentatively nudges it towards square leg.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Siraj pitches this one up on middle and the ball skids through. Najmul Hossain Shanto blocks it towards mid on.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Bangladesh are 44/2. The live updates of Bangladesh vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, Bangladesh vs India, Bangladesh vs India live score, Bangladesh vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.