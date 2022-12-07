Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
India would be pretty disappointed with that effort in the end. First, they let go of a brilliant start with the ball and ended up with a pretty big score to chase down, and then they lost early wickets as well. With the score being 65/4 at one stage, it was a brilliant 107-run stand between Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel that brought life back into the Indian chase. Once Iyer fell though, Axar couldn't stay on for much longer. The injured Indian skipper did come out to bat with 7 or so overs remaining and smashed 51* runs off 28 balls but unluckily for him, it just wasn't enough. India will now have to go back to the drawing board and really assess what all has gone wrong in this series.
Bangladesh had all the momentum going into the innings break and they did come out all guns blazing. Ebadot Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman, their front-line seamers picked up a wicket each early on and that gave the hosts a bit of an advantage. Their spinners started off well but once the Indian batters counter-attacked, they proved to be rather ineffective. Only when the stand between Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel was broken, that the Bangladeshi bowlers were able to press the issue and pick up wickets at regular intervals. It got really nervy at the death but the Fizz did keep his cool on the final delivery and the hosts got over the line.
Have you ever seen a finish like that? Rohit Sharma, almost pulling off one of the greatest escapes but India have fallen agonizingly short of the target. What a fascinating game of cricket we have just witnessed but it is the home side, Bangladesh who have got the better of India yet again by the barest of margins and have sealed a memorable series win with a game remaining as well.
49.6 overs (0 Run) Mustafizur Rahman wins it for Bangladesh and helps them take an unassialable 2-0 lead in the series! Nails this yorker in line with the stumps, Rohit Sharma only manages to dig this out towards mid on. Bangladesh seal a nail-biting 5-run win and the crowd is going absolutely wild!
49.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rohit Sharma gets one of them! He reaches his FIFTY in just 37 balls! This is on a good length and just outside off, Rohit Sharma thumps this back over the bowler's head for a straight six. The equation is simple now - 1 ball, 1 six!
49.4 overs (0 Run) Goes full and wide outside off, Rohit Sharma looks to go leg side but misses. Two maximums need now in the remaining two balls.
49.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two boundaries in a row! This is slightly short and wide outside off, Rohit Sharma cuts this late towards deep backward point for another boundary 12 needed from 3 balls.
49.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slices this away for a boundary! Bowls this on a good length and outside off, Rohit Sharma charges down the wicket and slashes at it. The ball flies towards deep backward point for four runs.
49.1 overs (0 Run) Goes full and angles this away from the batter with pace off. Rohit Sharma gets beaten on the outside edge.
Umran Malik is the last man in for India.
48.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Mahmudullah knocks Mohammed Siraj over but it hardly matters at this point. Siraj had a free hit on this ball as Rohit Sharma needed to be on strike the next over but as in the previous over, he just cannot get bat to ball. This is speared in on middle stump, Siraj hangs deep and throws the kitchen sink at it. The ball skids through and castles into the stumps. 20 needed now off 6 deliveries.
48.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Low full toss in line with teh stumps, Rohit Sharma looks to lofts this into the leg side but does not connect well. The ball goes towards deep mid-wicket where the fielder settles under it. he gets it into his palms and lets it go through and hit the floor. Another let off for India. They take a single and 20 runs needed in the last over.
48.4 overs (2 Runs) This is full and angled into the stumps, Rohit Sharma clips this to wide long on and takes a couple of runs.
48.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a hit and Rohit Sharma is playing quite a cameo here! Mahmudullah bowls this short and outside off, Rohit Sharma pulls this over deep mid-wicket for six more runs. 23 runs are needed now in 9 balls.
48.2 overs (2 Runs) This is full and outside off, Rohit Sharma looks to hit across the line but top edge this towards backward square leg. The fielder runs back but never looks settled under this one. A chance goes begging!
48.2 overs (3 Runs) THREE WIDES! Mahmudullah fires this one down leg side and Mushfiqur Rahim is unable to collect this. The ball runs towards fine leg and they take two runs. Wide called by the umpire.
48.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a hit from Rohit Sharma! Mahmudullah bowls full and into the stumps, Rohit Sharma swings this over deep mid-wicket for a biggie! This is Rohit Sharma's 5000th six in international cricket.
47.6 overs (0 Run) Finally connects one but Rohit Sharma turns down the single! Maiden over from Mustafizur Rahman! Bowls this full and outside off, Mohammed Siraj swings and gets this towards deep cover. No run taken.
47.5 overs (0 Run) Make that five! Keeps taking pace off and bowls this on a fuller length outside off. Mohammed Siraj misses once again and he is getting frustrated.
47.4 overs (0 Run) Another full delivery angled away, Mohammed Siraj takes a massive heave this time across the line and is beaten all ends up. Four dot balls now.
47.3 overs (0 Run) Third dot ball, and Rohit Sharma is not getting the strike here! Another slower ball angled away from the batter outside off. Mohammed Siraj fails to guide this to third man but misses.
47.2 overs (0 Run) Another slower ball bowled full and just outside off, Mohammed Siraj looks to work this leg side but gets beaten by the lack of pace.
47.1 overs (0 Run) Mustafizur Rahman bowls his trademark off-cutter full and wide outside off, Mohammed Siraj looks to drive but misses.
Mustafizur Rahman (8-0-29-1) is back into the attack.
46.6 overs (0 Run) And again! Slows it up and tosses it around off stump. The ball grips and Rohit Sharma fails to pull it away. 40 needed now off 18 balls.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Mahmudullah sees Rohit Sharma backing away and just pulls the length back. This is turning in off a length and Sharma fails to get it away.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Siraj gives the charge and mistimes the lofted shot down to long off for a single.
46.3 overs (0 Run) This is flatter and on middle and leg, Siraj nudges it towards mid-wicket.
46.2 overs (0 Run) This is full and sliding down leg, Mohammed Siraj doesn't offer a shot and just pads it towards fine leg. As a shot wasn't offered, the batters cannot take the single.
Mehidy Hasan seems to be suffering from a calf issue and the physio is out to have a look. The Bangladeshi players also use this opportunity to just slow the game down and rethink their strategy. Not good news for Bangladesh as Mehidy Hasan is hobbling off the pitch and it will be Mahmudullah to complete his unfinished over.
46.1 overs (0 Run) This is served a bit shorter and around middle, Mohammed Siraj goes on the back foot to flick but fails to find the gap.
Mehidy Hasan (6-0-46-2) is back on.
45.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This has been crunched to the deep cover fence! Ebadot Hossain decides to go full now but offers ample width outside off, Rohit Sharma times this to perfection and the ball races away to the boundary for four more runs. 41 runs needed now in the last 4 overs.
45.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rohit Sharma is turning the heat on and Bangladesh are certainly feeling it! Ebadot Hossain bowls this short once again and outside the off stump, Rohit Sharma is onto it in a falsh and hits this high over deep square leg for a huge hit.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Low full toss outside the off stump. Rohit Sharma is on his back foot and reaches for it but does not connect.
45.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has flown away for a biggie! Can Rohit Sharma do it? Ebadot Hossain bowls this short and just outside off, Rohit Sharma gets hold of the ball with his pull shot and deposits into over deep square leg for a maximum. 51 more runs to get.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Goes really full and outside off, Mohammed Siraj guides this to third man for a single.
45.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Ebadot Hossain bangs this in shot and angling down leg, Mohammed Siraj looks to pull but misses. The umpire call this wide and Mushfiqur Rahim collects this well behind the wicket.
Mohammed Siraj is the new man in.
45.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust and it is looking really difficult for India now! Ebadot Hossain bangs this in short and into the batter, Deepak Chahar has no choice but to go after the bowling and attempts a pull shot. He is early into the shot and the ball lobs up towards mid-wicket where Najmul Hossain Shanto takes a easy catch. .
