Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then, India will not have their captain leading the run chase and KL Rahul is most likely to open the inning with Shikhar Dhawan. They will need to get India off to a good start and the visitors will hope to recover from the disappointing batting performance in the first game in order to chase down this testing target. If Bangladesh can come out with the same intent as they did in the previous match then this could be a riveting contest between bat and ball. The pitch seems to have eased out a bit and it is to be seen if the Bangladesh spinners can extract help from the wicket. Do join us shorty as we return for an exciting run chase.
India needed a strong performance to start this game and the bowlers delivered immediately. Mohammed Siraj looked pumped up as he got into the minds of the batters with his aggression and was rewarded with two early wickets. They however faced a massive blow early as they lost their skipper Rohit Sharma who suffered an injury to his left hand and was taken to the hospital for an x-ray. Umran Malik came on and bowled a fiery spell pounding Shakib Al Hasan with short deliveries. He got his scalp after which it was Washington Sundar who wreaked havoc claiming three in quick succession. They could not capitalize on the early wickets though and allowed Bangladesh to get back into the game. Umran Malik did manage to break the massive partnership but the platform was set for the Bangladesh batters to accelerate in the death overs which proved to be way to expensive for India.
Bangladesh started the inning looking to be positive and playing their shots but lost Anamul Haque early. After steading the ship slightly, the skipper Litton Das perished and Najmul Hossain Shanto was also dismissed after getting off to a decent start. The middle order collapsed once again as Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Afif Hossain were dismissed in a span of 3 runs and Bangladesh found themselves reeling at 69 for the loss of six wickets. Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan got together and started the fight back as they put on a 148-run partnership, the highest for Bangladesh against India for any wicket, to get their team beyond the 200-run mark. Mehidy Hasan continued his rescue act as he reached his maiden ODI century in just 83 balls and announced himself on the world stage. Mahmudullah showed his immense experience scoring a fifty as well and Nasum Ahmed played a quick-fire cameo to give his team the much-needed impetus toward the end.
What a world-class player Mehidy Hasan is proving to be! This has been a remarkable comeback from the Bangla Tigers as he and Mahmudullah have put on a masterclass to dig their team out of a massive pit and have helped them reach a fighting total of 271 runs when at one stage it looked like they would be bowled out for under 100. They have given their bowlers a considerable target to defend and India will now have a massive task in hand if they are to level the series.
49.6 overs (1 Run) There it is, Mehidy Hasan gets to a phenomenal century and the crowd inside the Sher-e-Bangla erupts! This is a high full toss on middle and leg, Mehidy hits it down to long on for a single and brings up a maiden ODI hundred and what an outstanding knock this one has been from the young man. Mehidy takes off his helmet and thanks the almighty as everyone gives him a standing ovation. Bangladesh finish off with 271/7 on the board!
49.5 overs (2 Runs) This is short and well outside off, Mehidy Hasan reaches out and slaps it over mid off. There's not much timing on it and it is cut off. Two runs are taken and Mehidy moves to 99.
49.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! Good length, angling into middle and leg. Mehidy Hasan just frees his arms and launches this one high into the sky. The ball flies all the way over the mid-wicket fence and the 50-run stand is up between these two in next to no time. Mehidy is now just a shot away from his century.
49.3 overs (0 Run) Good bowling. Banged in halfway down the track and outside off, Mehidy Hasan looks to take it on but fails to get any bat on it.
49.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Slogged away and Mehidy Hasan moves into the 90s. A length ball angling into leg stump, Mehidy heaves it all the way over the square leg fence for a biggie.
49.1 overs (1 Run) BYE! Slower one, full and well outside the off stump. Nasum Ahmed fails to reach it and the ball is spilled by the keeper as well. The batters scamper through for a bye.
48.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant improvisation from Mehidy Hasan and there's nothing anyone can do about that one. Mehidy shuffles past the off stump looking for the scoop but Umran Malik follows him with a fuller delivery. Mehidy gets the better of the bowler as he changes his shot and scoops it over short third man to find the fence yet again. This is now Mehidy's top score in ODIs.
48.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mehidy Hasan is playing the innings of his life here. Malik misses the yorker around off stump and Mehidy just thumps the cover drive through the gap for a boundary.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Well bowled and well played as well. Umran Malik nails the yorker on middle at around 145 clicks. Nasum Ahmed backs away and jams it out on the off side for a single. Malik receives a warning from the umpire for running onto the pitch.
48.3 overs (0 Run) Banged in short and over off stump. Nasum Ahmed backs away and looks to swing across the line but is well beaten.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, Mehidy Hasan eases it towards extra cover for a single.
48.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Threads the needle does Mehidy Hasan. Good length around off and angling in, Mehidy backs away and hits it on the up through extra cover and mid off for a boundary.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish length and outside off, the cover drive is mistimed by Mehidy Hasan for a single. Mohammed Siraj ends an expensive outing with the ball with figures of, 10-0-73-2!
47.5 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, this is driven to the left of the man at mid off for a single.
47.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Nasum Ahmed taking a liking to the Indian pacers here. Another slower length ball around off stump. Nasum holds his shape and just lifts it over mid off. The ball goes all the way for a maximum.
47.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled. A slower length ball, angled across the left-hander. Nasum Ahmed backs away and looks to go over extra cover but is beaten by the lack of pace.
Slight halt! Mehidy Hasan is hobbling around once again with cramps. The physios come running out as he rips off the pads on his right leg in a hurry. He is up and we are all set to resume.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Despairing dive from Mehidy Hasan and he is in some pain here. Back of a length and on off stump. This one climbs on the batter who looks to block but misses. The ball goes off the arm and onto the off side. Nasum Ahmed calls Mehidy for a single and they go for it. Mohammed Siraj picks up the ball and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. They do get a leg bye.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, Nasum Ahmed clips it through square leg and turns the strike over.
46.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the edge but Bangladesh will take it. This is a good short ball, over middle and at a good height as well. Mehidy Hasan looks to take it on but is beaten for pace and the ball flies off the top edge over the keeper's head for a boundary. A wicket and 14 runs off that over.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Goes full and angles it into leg stump, Nasum Ahmed works it in front of mid-wicket for a single.
46.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good length, angling down leg this time. A wide is called.
46.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And again! On a length and on off stump, Nasum Ahmed stands tall and thumps it to the left of the man at mid off for back-to-back boundaries. The young man is under the pump now.
46.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Length ball around off stump, Nasum Ahmed gets his front leg out of the way before drilling it back past the bowler and into the long off fence.
46.2 overs (0 Run) Malik comes from around the wicket and angles it in from off stump. Nasum Ahmed solidly keeps it out.
Nasum Ahmed has made his way out to the middle.
46.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A brilliant catch from KL Rahul behind the stumps and India do get the breakthrough. Umran Malik speeds in and serves a shortish delivery, at a good pace and just outside the off stump. Mahmudullah backs away as he looks to loft it off the back foot and over extra cover, Mahmudullah is beaten for pace and the ball takes the outside edge. Rahul flies to his right and grabs it with one hand. Malik gets his second wicket and an excellent knock from Mahmudullah comes to an end.
Umran Malik (8-2-30-2) has been brought back into the attack and India will be hoping he can get a breakthrough.
45.6 overs (1 Run) A slower bumper now outside off, Mahmudullah plays a controlled pull shot through square leg for a single. Can Bangladesh keep up the ante and get to the 250-run mark?
45.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and wide, squeezed away to the right of the man at third man for a couple of runs. 13 already off the over with a delivery still remaining.
45.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Carnage from Mahmudullah out there. An attempted yorker yet again but ends up being a low full toss on leg stump. Mahmudullah is able to get under it and heaves it into the wide long on fence for another boundary.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Mahmudullah looks to come down the track but Siraj sees him coming and fires in the wide yorker. The batter is well beaten.
45.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery from Mohammed Siraj on the Free Hit and Mahmudullah deals with it with ease. This is a slower short ball outside off, Mahmudullah waits for it and flat-bats it over mid on for a boundary.
45.2 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! An attempted slower yorker by Mohammed Siraj but this one ends up being a high full toss around off stump. Mehidy Hasan somehow manages to play it down towards fine leg for a single. A no ball is signalled and Bangladesh have a Free Hit.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Siraj starts off with a slower bouncer over off stump. Mahmudullah is able to get on top of it and pull it down to deep backward square leg for a single.
Match Reports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 50.0 overs, Bangladesh are 271/7. The live updates of Bangladesh vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, Bangladesh vs India, Bangladesh vs India live score, Bangladesh vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.