Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads once again on a fuller length. Rohit Sharma taps this into the leg side to end the over with a dot ball. 59 runs needed in 30 balls.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Short once again and offers width outside off, Deepak Chahar looks to cut this hard but finds the fielder at deep cover. They take a single.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads on a fuller length, Rohit Sharma clips this down to long on for a single.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls this really slow and wide outside off on a shorter length. The ball stays low and Rohit Sharma miscues his cut shot.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Full once again and outside off, Rohit Sharma knocks this towards cover.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Shakib Al Hasan starts his last over with a full delivery outside off, Rohit Sharma taps it towards point.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls this on a good length and outside the off pole, Deepak Chahar throws the kitchen sink at the ball but is no where close to it.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball bowled on a good length and outside the off stump, Rohit Sharma drags this towards deep square leg and takes a single.
43.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length and just outside off, Rohit Sharma blocks this back down the pitch to the right of the bowler.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Angling down leg on a good length, Rohit Sharma looks to flick this into the leg side but misses and gets hit on the leg.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls this back of a length and into the pads, Deepak Chahar balloons his pull shot into the vacant square leg region and they take a run.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Ebadot Hossain bowls this back of a length and outside off, Rohit Sharma dabs this to the left of point and takes a single.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and outside off, Rohit Sharma works this down to long on and takes a single to keep strike.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Flights this one full and outside off, some extra bounce off the surface. Rohit Sharma looks to push forward but gets hit on the gloves.
Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, whom we haven't seen almost all day does come out to bat. Will he be able to turn agony into joy?
42.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Shakib Al Hasan strikes and he makes it look so easy! Floats in a tempter full and outside off, Shardul Thakur tries to use his feet once again but gets beaten all ends up as he looks to clip this the leg side. The ball turns sharply and beats his outside edge. Shardul Thakur is far down the wicket and Mushfiqur Rahim has the easiest of stumpings. India lose their seventh wicket and are staring down the barrel of defeat.
42.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is short and well outside the tram line. Shardul Thakur looks to slash but misses and the umpire calls this wide.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery bowled just outside off. Deepak Chahar also shimmies down and clips the ball towards mid-wicket for a run.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Floated into the stumps on a fuller length. Shardul Thakur goes down the wicket once again and eases the ball to long on for a single.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Shakib Al Hasan bowls this slightly short and outside off. Shardul Thakur shimmies down the wicket but does not go for the shot as he taps it towards point.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls this one on a good length and outside the off stump. Deepak Chahar blocks this firmly towards point.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball bowled full and just outside off, Deepak Chahar waits on the ball and taps it towards point.
41.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is more like it from India! Mustafizur Rahman bowls this short and on a leg stump line, Deepak Chahar connects his pull shot and deposits it over deep square leg for a maximum.
41.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length and outside off, Shardul Thakur works this wide of mid off and takes a run.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Goes full this time and outside the off stump. Deepak Chahar hits this uppishly over mid off but the ball lands into the turf and they get a single.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Mustafizur Rahman goes 'round the wicket and angles this into the pads on a good length. Shardul Thakur looks to clip this leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls to the right side of the pitch and they take a leg bye.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling on a good length and outside off, Deepak Chahar blocks this solidly towards cover. Great defensive shot but India need some quick runs here. 77 runs are needed in 54 balls.
40.5 overs (0 Run) In line with the stumps on a good length, Deepak Chahar taps this towards mid-wicket watchfully.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls this outside the off stump on a good length, Shardul Thakur guides this to the left of point and they take a single.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling on a good length and outside the off pole, Shardul Thakur knocks this towards cover.
40.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs this is short and going down leg. Shardul Thakur swivels and pulls but does not connect and the umpire calls this wide.
40.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length once again and outside the off stump, Shardul Thakur looks to pull this but the ball is not short enough and he is beaten.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Ebadot Hossain bowls this on a good length and outside off, Shardul Thakur looks to swing but misses.
