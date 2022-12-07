Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
43.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
43.5 overs (1 Run) Goes full and outside the off pole, Mehidy Hasan knocks this straight to the cover fielder but they still manage to take a run.
43.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shardul Thakur attempts the slower bouncer but serves this really short and way outside off. This has been called wide by the umpire.
43.4 overs (1 Run) This is short and outside off, Mahmudullah pulls this towards deep square leg and takes a single.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball bowled on a good length and just outside off, Mehidy Hasan looks to work this leg side but is early into the shot. The ball hits the pads and rolls to short third man for a leg bye.
43.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length and just outside off, Mehidy Hasan gets behind the line of the ball and defends it back towards the bowler.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Shardul Thakur bowls this full and in line withe the stumps, Mahmudullah flicks this towards deep backward square leg and takes a run.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Goes back to bowling full and outside off, Mahmudullah eases this down to long off for one and will keep strike.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls this short and into the pads, Mehidy Hasan tucks this towards deep mid-wicket and they look for two but have to settle for a run.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Flights this one full and outside off, Mahmudullah pushes this towards long off and there is some misunderstanding but they get a single eventually.
42.3 overs (0 Run) This is short and angled into the stumps, Mahmudullah looks to cut but the ball is too close and gets hit high on the pads.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Goes full and just outside off, Mahmudullah looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the body.
42.1 overs (2 Runs) Axar Patel loops this full and outside off, Mahmudullah lofts this inside-out towards wide long off and they take a couple of runs as Virat Kohli does really well at the boundary.
Axar Patel (5-0-29-0) is brought back into the attack.
41.6 overs (2 Runs) This is short and angling down leg, Mehidy Hasan pulls this towards deep backward square leg and they take a couple of runs. They have set a great platform here from which they can launch into an attack as we reach the last few overs.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Goes full and angles this into the stumps from outside off, Mahmudullah looks tow ork this leg side but gets a leading edge towards mid off. They run well to complete another run.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls this on a good length and just outside off, Mehidy Hasan taps this towards mid on and takes a quick single.
41.3 overs (1 Run) This is short and wide outside the off stump, Mahmudullah cuts this uppishly towards third man. The fielder covers good ground but the ball lands just short.
41.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length and in line with the stumps. Mahmudullah charges down the wicket and looks to loft this over the off side. He misses and the ball goes just over the stumps through to the keeper.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Shardul Thakur bowls this back of a length and outside off, Mahmudullah knocks this straight to point.
Shardul Thakur (7-1-19-0) is back into the attack. There is some confirmation on Deepak Chahar's injury. He is out of the contest for now with a stiff hamstring which only adds to India's misery, having already lost a couple of pacers due to injury in this series.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls this on a good length and outside off, Mehidy Hasan knocks this solidly towards cover to end the over with a dot ball.
40.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Genuine edge off the bat and another lucky boundary for Bangladesh! Mohammed Siraj goes full and angles this into the stumps, Mehidy Hasan looks to flick this through mid-wicket but gets an outside edge that flies to third man for four runs.
40.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another short ball and this is well over the head of the batter. KL Rahul collects this well over his head and the umpire indicates wide once again.
40.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Angles this one down leg side on a shorter length, Mehidy Hasan leaves this alone and it is called wide by the umpire.
40.4 overs (1 Run) That will be FIFTY for Mahmudullah! He is playing an outstanding inning here as he as so often done for his side! Mohammed Siraj bangs this in short and into the batter. Mahmudullah fends this to the leg side and takes a quick single.
40.3 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and outside the off stump at 134 clicks. Mahmudullah looks to drive but is beaten on the outside edge.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Bangs this in short and into the batter, Mahmudullah sways out of the way as the ball rises sharply. He is looking for a wide but the umpire does not agree.
40.1 overs (2 Runs) Mohammed Siraj starts off with a full delivery outside the off stump, Mahmudullah strokes this to deep cover and takes a couple of runs.
Match Reports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 44.1 overs, Bangladesh are 197/6. The live updates of Bangladesh vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, Bangladesh vs India, Bangladesh vs India live score, Bangladesh vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.