Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) A bit slower and on a hard length, angled in from around middle. Deepak Chahar hops and blocks the ball. 79 needed now off 60 balls.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Sharp work in the field. A length ball around off stump, Chahar just caresses it to the right of Mehidy Hasan at point but the fielder makes a brilliant diving stop.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Good length, around off stump, Deepak Chahar presses forward and punches it towards short cover.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up now and angles it into middle, Deepak Chahar blocks it from inside his crease.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Mustafizur Rahman comes from around the wicket and serves it on a good length around off stump. There is a bit of an extra bounce but Deepak Chahar is able to keep it down.
39.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, down the leg side, Chahar misses the flick and a wide is called.
39.1 overs (1 Run) This is short and around leg stump, Shardul Thakur whips it away uppishly and towards deep backward square leg for a single.
Mustafizur Rahman is brought back into the attack.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and angling in from around middle, Thakur dabs it down on the leg side and picks up a single.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, close to the off pole, Thakur hops and chops it down towards backward point.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Goes full and around off, Chahar drives it nicely to the right of the man at sweeper cover and due to his hamstring strain, it will only be a single.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Good length, around the top of off, Deepak Chahar blocks it out.
It will be Deepak Chahar who makes his way out to the middle but he has been having some issues with his hamstring. Not sure if he will be able to run properly between the wickets here.
38.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The bowling change has worked wonders and Ebadot Hossain might have sealed the game for Bangladesh here. This is dug in a bit short and around off stump. Axar Patel comes down the track and tries to force this one over extra cover. The ball hits high on the bat and just pops up around the cover region. Shakib Al Hasan, who bowled a maiden in the last over and maybe forced Axar into taking a bit more risk is the man who takes the catch as well. End of a fighting knock from Axar and India lose their sixth.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Ebadot Hossain comes back into the attack and starts off with a shortish ball outside off. Axar Patel cuts it hard but straight to point.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Maiden! Tossed up on off stump, Thakur blocks it out and Bangladesh squeeze in a valuable maiden over.
37.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is pushed through quicker and on a nagging length around the off pole. Shardul Thakur is drawn into the shot but the ball zips past the outside edge.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Keeps it around off stump and Thakur just keeps on blocking.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, around off stump and Thakur just blocks it out from inside his crease.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Shakib bowls this one flatter and outside off, Thakur looks to cut but the ball stays low and goes under the willow.
37.1 overs (0 Run) This is floated up, full and on the pads, Shardul Thakur tickles it towards square leg.
Shakib Al Hasan (7-0-33-1) has been brought back into the attack and he will be looking to wipe out India's tail.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Drifts this one onto middle and Axar Patel just presents a dead bat at it.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and around off, Thakur pushes it towards extra cover for one more.
36.4 overs (1 Run) This is angled in on a length and from around off stump, Axar works it towards mid-wicket and picks up a single.
36.3 overs (1 Run) This is full and on off stump, Shardul Thakur just eases it down to long off and rotates the strike.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Drags the length back and bowls it on middle and leg, Patel forces it down to long on for one.
36.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Tossed up, wide outside the off stump, Axar Patel reaches out and thumps it over extra cover for a boundary.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up on off stump, Shardul Thakur defends it off the front foot.
35.5 overs (0 Run) This is pushed through quicker and flatter, Thakur manages to rock back and block it out.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted, around off and Shardul Thakur watchfully keeps it out.
35.3 overs (1 Run) FIFRY for Axar Patel and what a valuable knock this could turn out to be i the context of this game. Tossed up, full and around middle, Axar pushes it down to long on and picks up a single.
35.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Back to over the wicket now and trying to attack the pads. It is spilled down the leg side for a wide.
35.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A wicket's gone down but Axar Patel is making his intentions clear here. This is tossed up around off stump, Axar gets down low on one knee and slogs it away over the cow corner fence for a maximum. Axar moves on to 49 now.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Nasum Ahmed switches to 'round the wicket and slides one across the left-hander. The ball keeps low but Axar Patel manages to block it out.
