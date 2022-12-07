Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! BIG, BIG WICKET for Bangladesh! This partnership was reaching dangerous proportions and the man of the moment Mehidy Hasan, gets the breakthrough! He flights this one full and outside off, Shreyas Iyer looks to be aggressive and goes after the bowling once again. He charges down the wicket and hits this high towards mid-wicket. He does not connect this one cleanly and therefore gets the height but not the distance. Afif Hossain judges the catch beautifully and takes it well. Shreyas Iyer looks disappointed and India needed him to take them over the finish line. Half the side back in the shed.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads on a fuller length, Axar Patel clips the ball to deep square leg for a run.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and angling down leg, Shreyas Iyer works this to the left of short fine leg and takes a single.
34.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Great use of the feet and this has been dispatched over the ropes! Mehidy Hasan gives the ball a little bit of air and serves this full, outside off, Shreyas Iyer shimmies down the wicket and lofts this over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Angles this into the stumps on a fuller length, Axar Patel gets an inside edge as he looks to defend towards deep square leg. He will get a single.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Mehidy Hasan bowls this full and just outside the off stump. Axar Patel blocks this towards point.
Drinks break! Right then, 109 runs needed off 96 balls for India to level the series. Just like we saw in Bangladesh's innings, the middle phase hasn't been fruitful for the bowlers and it is a 98-run stand between Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel that has dominated in this phase. Bangladesh bowlers haven't looked all that threatening but the Indian batters have done extremely well to keep the game in the balance. With still a lot of work to do, Iyer will be looking to stay till the end and take his team over the line. An exciting final phase awaits. Also, Mehidy Hasan (4-0-29-1) is back into the attack.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Fired into the pads on a fuller length, Axar Patel clips this through the mid-wicket region and takes a single. India rotating the strike really well here.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads on a shorter length, Shreyas Iyer tucks this to deep square leg and rotates the strike with a single.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls this straight and on a fuller length, Shreyas Iyer knocks the ball back towards the bowler.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls this in line with the stumps on a fuller length. Axar Patel sits deep in the crease and punches the ball down to long on for one more.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted full and on the pads, Shreyas Iyer clips this down to long on and takes another single.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Nasum Ahmed bowls this full and angling down leg. Axar Patel goes on the back foot and eases the ball to long on for a run.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Decides to bowl full once again outside off. Shreyas Iyer happy to block this one towards cover.
32.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped away by Shreyas Iyer! Mahmudullah bowls this a fraction short and offers width outside off, Shreyas Iyer uses the depth of the crease and cuts this hard to deep point for four runs.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Floats this one full and outside the off stumps, Shreyas Iyer pushes this to the left of the bowler.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Full once again and just outside off, Shreyas Iyer knocks this straight to cover.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time but still outside off, Axar Patel goes on the back foot and drives this to deep cover for a single.
32.1 overs (2 Runs) Mahmudullah bowls this short and outside off, Axar Patel makes room and cuts this to deep point for a couple of runs.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and on the pads, Axar Patel eases this one down to long on to take a run and keep strike.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Flights this one and deceives the batter down leg side. Axar Patel charges down the wicket and manages to get glove on it as it takes it away from the keeper.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Fires this one full and into the stumps, Shreyas Iyer knocks this down to long on for a run.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Angling down leg on a fuller length, Axar Patel flicks this down to fine leg for a single.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Goes full again and into the pads, Axar Patel clips this straight to the mid-wicket fielder.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Nasum Ahmed bowls this full and into the stumps, Axar Patel mishits this back down to pitch to the left of the bowler.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls this one short and angling down leg, Shreyas Iyer looks to tuck thisinto the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Goes over the wicket to the right-hander and bowls this full into the pads. Shreyas Iyer clips this towards mid wicket.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up once again outside the off stump, Axar Patel drives this hard to long off and tales a single.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Flights this one full and outside off, Axar Patel knocks this to the left of cover.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Goes full and into the stumps, Axar Patel goes on his back foot and pushes the ball towards mid on.
30.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mahmudullah has been punished on his first delivery! Bowls this one short and just outside the off stump. Axar Patel goes back in the crease and pulls this towards deep mid-wicket for four runs.
