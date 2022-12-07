Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
34.6 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling back of a length and in line with the stumps, Mahmudullah looks to nudge this leg side but gets a leading edge back down the pitch towards the bowler.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Decides to bowl this on a good length and outside the off stump. Mahmudullah looks to cut this into the off side but the ball is not short enough and he is beaten
34.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length once again and into the body. Mehidy Hasan clips this down to the fine leg region for a run.
34.3 overs (2 Runs) Another short ball outside the off stump, Mehidy Hasan connects his pull shot well and hits this wide of deep square leg. Shikhar Dhawan does well at the boundary line and restricts the batters to two runs.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls this one short and outside off, Mahmudullah pulls this with great control towards deep square leg for a single.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Shardul Thakur bowls this back of a length and angling down leg, Mehidy Hasan tucks this down to fine leg and takes a run.
33.6 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and in line with the stumps, Mahmudullah defends this into the off side and there is a bit of Steven Smith in his follow-through.
33.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mahmudullah makes good use of the Free-Hit! Umran Malik bowls full and outside the off pole, Mahmudullah gets a hold of this one as he powers this into the vacant long on boundary for four runs.
33.5 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Bowls really full and angling down leg, Mehidy Hasan misses his flick and the ball does down to fine leg for a leg bye. Umran Malik has over-stepped though and this has been called a no ball. Free-Hit coming up.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Bangs this in short and the ball rises sharply outside the off stump. Mehidy Hasan stands tall and fends the ball towards point.
33.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length this time and outside the off pole, Mehidy Hasan pushes this towards mid off.
33.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length and outside the off stump, Mehidy Hasan punches this towards deep backward point and they take a couple of runs as the fielder puts in a good dive to stop the ball.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls this back of a length and outside off, Mehidy Hasan initially thinks of pulling but then decides to just let it through to the keeper.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls short once again and in line with the stumps. Mahmudullah is watchful as he ducks under this one as well.
32.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length this time outside the off pole, Mahmudullah taps this towards point and looks for a single but they decide against it.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Bangs this in short and angles this down leg. Mahmudullah ducks under this one and lets it through to the keeper.
32.3 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and outside off, Mahmudullah gets behind the line of the ball and blocks it into the off side.
32.2 overs (2 Runs) Bowls this back of a length and outside the off pole, Mahmudullah guides this late towards third man and they take a couple of runs. That is the highest seven-wicket partnership for Bangladesh against India.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Shardul Thakur bowls this outside off and short as he sees the batter give him the charge. Mahmudullah swings wildly but misses.
31.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has been plundered away for the maximum! Axar Patel bowls a loopy delivery wide outside off, Mehidy Hasan gets down on one knee and slog sweeps this over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
31.5 overs (0 Run) This is short and outside off, Mehidy Hasan goes back in the crease and looks to cut this late but finds the short third man fielder.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside the off stump, Mahmudullah strokes this down the ground to long off and takes a single.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Goes full once again and angles this into the stumps, Mahmudullah dabs this to the leg side .
31.2 overs (1 Run) Flights this one full an outside off, Mehidy Hasan thumps this to deep cover and takes one.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Axar Patel bowls this full and outside off, Mehidy Hasan blocks this towards cover.
30.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Shardul Thakur bowls this short and outside off, Mehidy Hasan goes for the pull shot this time but does not connect cleanly. The ball loops into the air and lands short of deep square leg allowing them to take a single. 2 runs from the over.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls this on a good length and outside off, Mehidy Hasan knocks this towards cover. This is turning out to be a tight over.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Bangs this in short and outside the off stump, Mehidy Hasan shapes up to pull this but decides against it at the last moment as he lets it go through to the keeper.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Full once again and outside the off stump, Mahmudullah looks to stroke this through covers but gets an inside edge towards deep square leg for a single.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Goes full this time and angles the ball into the stumps from outside off, Mahmudullah clips this towards mid-wicket.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Shardul Thakur starts off with a good-length delivery outside off, Mahmudullah looks to punch this into the off side but gets beaten.
