Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quick hands from Shreyas Iyer and this partnership is really troubling the Bangladeshi bowlers. Flatter delivery around off, Iyer rocks back and cuts it hard, past the fielder at point and into the fence.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Flights it up now around off, Iyer keeps it out on the off side.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Nasum switches to over the wicket for the left-hander and bowls it on a length. The ball is angled into off stump and Axar Patel just eases it through mid on for a run.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on the pads, this is nudged away towards mid-wicket for a single.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Drifts it in now, around middle and leg, Iyer looks to turn it leg side but closes the face of the bat a bit early and gets a leading edge which goes towards short third man.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Nasum Ahmed comes back into the attack and darts it into middle stump. Shreyas Iyer blocks it out.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Well in! Mehidy Hasan gives it a nice loop and pushes it outside the off stump. Axar Patel looks to reach out and have a swipe across the line but misses and Mushfiqur Rahim whips off the bails. There is a bit of an appeal and it is sent upstairs. The third umpire finds no bat on it and the replays show that Axar had managed to drag his back leg inside in time.
28.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and turning into the pads, Iyer flicks it away past square leg for a single.
28.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Lovely use of the feet by Shreyas Iyer. This is tossed up around middle and trying to angle it across. Iyer skips down the track and whips it well over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Slides this one across the right-hander and Iyer just blocks it out.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Flights it up now around off, Axar Patel pushes it uppishly past the man at short extra cover and towards long off for a run.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Well stopped! Tossed up, full and outside off, this is sweetly driven to the right of the man at short extra cover but the fielder over there makes a sharp stop.
Mehidy Hasan (3-0-21-1) has been given the ball once again.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter one around off, this is punched off the back foot through extra cover for a single.
27.5 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but safe! Short again from Shakib and outside off, Axar Patel rocks back and looks to cut hard. Patel ends up slicing it past the diving fielder at cover-point for a couple of runs.
27.4 overs (1 Run) This is short and outside off, Shreyas Iyer cuts it hard off the back foot and the fielder at point makes a half-stop. The batters scamper through for one.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely drifted in from around off stump, Iyer watchfully plays it towards covers.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Shakib comes from 'round the wicket and tosses it up around off stump, Shreyas Iyer nudges it onto the leg side.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up, full and around middle, Axar Patel looks to block but gets an inside edge through short fine leg and picks up a single.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball, over middle and leg, Shreyas Iyer looks to stay back and muscle it away but mistimes it towards mid-wicket. Another tidy over from Mustafizur Rahman, just 2 runs off it.
26.5 overs (1 Run) back of a length and angling in. Axar Patel works it off his hips and behind square on the leg side for a single.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, close to the off pole. Iyer hops back and dabs it down towards short third man for one.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Goes pace on now and bangs in a bumper over leg stump. This is at a good height and Iyer takes his eyes off the ball while looking to hook and is beaten.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Classic Mustafizur Rahman delivery. This is the cutter, served on a fullish length and going away from the batter. Shreyas Iyer looks to stay back and cut but is well beaten.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal from the bowler for lbw but that's all it was. This is served on a length and angled across the right-hander. The ball though holds its line and pings Iyer high on the back leg.
25.6 overs (0 Run) A tad shorter and around off, Axar Patel punches it off the back foot but towards cover-point.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Around off stump, eased away towards covers for a quick single.
25.4 overs (0 Run) This is tossed up on a length and on off stump, the ball sticks a bit in the pitch and bounces a bit extra as well. Shreyas Iyer does well to adjust and keep it down.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted, around off, Shreyas Iyer leans on and pushes it towards cover-point looking for a quick run but Axar Patel sends him back.
25.2 overs (1 Run) This is pushed through a bit quicker and on middle, Axar Patel works it away to the leg side and turns the strike over.
25.1 overs (3 Runs) Edged away! Shakib Al Hasan serves this one on a nagging length and around off stump. The ball turns away as Iyer pushes at it with soft hands. The outside edge is found and the ball is half-stopped by the fielder at short third man. They come back for the third with ease.
Match Reports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 31.0 overs, India, chasing a target of 272, are 148/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 today match between Bangladesh and India. Everything related to Bangladesh and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Bangladesh vs India live score. Do check for Bangladesh vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.